The Office Is Getting Its Own Interactive Fan Experience in Chicago This Fall

Fans of The Office will soon be able to transport themselves back to Dunder Mifflin Paper Company!

Superfly X and Universal Live Entertainment announced Thursday that they're launching an interactive experience for the former NBC comedy in Chicago. The two companies teamed up with series creator Greg Daniels to make The Office Experience possible.

Starting Oct. 15, fans will get to see recreations of the show's sets as well as props previously seen on the series. The two-story exhibit will also include 17 rooms where visitors can take pictures in places ranging from Michael Scott's office to Schrute Farms.

Guests will also be able to revisit iconic moments from the series, including the Dundie Awards. Additionally, the Dunder Mifflin warehouse will serve as a gift shop.

"We are delighted that Superfly X is presenting the world's largest official interactive fan experience based on the beloved series, The Office," Michael Silver, president of global business development for Universal Parks & Resorts, said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "The Office is more popular than ever, and we are thrilled that its millions of fans around the world will now be able to live the experience as well as view it on Peacock."

Stacy Moscatelli, co-president and chief strategy officer of Superfly X, also told the news outlet that they "have no doubt that this incredible city [of Chicago], with its millions of residents and visitors, will provide the perfect backdrop for the world premiere of The Office Experience."

The Office Experience will run at Chicago's Magnificent Mile through Jan. 17; it's eventually slated to hit other cities in the near future. Tickets are now on sale through The Office Experience's official website.

The Office ran for nine seasons on NBC from 2005 to 2013. The acclaimed show is based on the U.K. series of the same name, hailing from Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant.

Recently, NBCU content chief Susan Rovner told Deadline at the Edinburgh International TV Festival that they're "standing by" for a potential reboot of The Office. She said it could happen "whenever [The Office creator] Greg Daniels wants to do one."