The Office's Hugh Dane, Hank the Security Guard, Dies at 75: 'A Terrific Guy,' Says Steve Carell

Hugh Dane, who portrayed beloved security guard Hank in The Office, has died. He was 75.

News of the actor’s death was announced on May 26 by the Los Angeles Inner City Cultural Center which posted a flyer for Dane’s celebration of life on Facebook. “A loving husband, father, grandfather and friend,” the flyer read for the June 9 ceremony.

Dane’s cause of death has yet to be revealed.

The Office stars Steve Carell and Rainn Wilson expressed their condolences on Twitter.

“RIP Hugh Dane, aka Hank the security guard. He was one of the greats. So kind, funny, talented. We will all miss him,” Wilson, 52, wrote. “Donations can be made in his name to: http://www.innercityculturalcenter.org/,” he said.

Carell, 55, retweeted his former costar’s statement, adding, “A terrific guy.”

B.J. Novak also retweeted Wilson’s tribute.

Dane’s other TV credits include supporting roles in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Boy Meets World, Friends, and Everybody Hates Chris as well as movie credits in Little Fockers and Bridesmaids.

His most recent role was in the now-canceled ABC series The Mayor, starring Lea Michele.