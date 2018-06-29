The Office Actor Hugh Dane's Cause of Death Revealed

Hugh Dane‘s cause of death has been revealed.

The Office actor, who portrayed beloved security guard Hank on the NBC comedy, died from pancreatic cancer, according to his death certificate, which was obtained by TMZ.

The document states that Dane — born Oct. 21, 1942 — passed away at the age of 75 on May 16 at 10:56 p.m. According to the death certificate, he worked in the entertainment industry for 40 years.

News of the actor’s death was announced on May 26 by the Los Angeles Inner City Cultural Center, which posted a flyer for Dane’s celebration of life on Facebook.

“A loving husband, father, grandfather and friend,” the flyer read for the June 9 ceremony.

The Office stars Steve Carell and Rainn Wilson expressed their condolences on Twitter.

“RIP Hugh Dane, aka Hank the security guard. He was one of the greats. So kind, funny, talented. We will all miss him,” Wilson, 52, wrote. “Donations can be made in his name to: http://www.innercityculturalcenter.org/,” he said.

Carell, 55, retweeted his former costar’s statement, adding, “What a terrific guy.”