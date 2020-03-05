1 Lucky The Office Fan Will Get Paid $1K to Watch 15 Hours of the Show: Here's How to Apply

If you’re a fan of The Office, then this is definitely the job for you.

In celebration of 15 years since were were first introduced to the gang at Dunder Mifflin Paper Company, USHDish.com is on the hunt for someone to watch 15 hours of the beloved NBC sitcom. The lucky winner gets $1,000 in cash, a Netflix gift card and a bag of Office merchandise.

But the job doesn’t just involve getting comfortable and turning on Netflix. The winner will have nine days to watch 15 hours — which roughly amounts to 45 episodes — while completing a checklist that tallies the number of common tropes that occur.

Image zoom Justin Lubin/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

RELATED: A Dunder Mifflin Reunion! The Office‘s John Krasinski, Brian Baumgartner Reunite in Smiley Photo

For example, the winner will have to be on the lookout for the number of times Stanley (Leslie David Baker) rolls his eyes at the camera, or how often Phyllis (Phyllis Smith) talks about Bob Vance (Robert R. Shafer) from Vance Refrigeration.

The goal, according to USHDish.com, is to understand how often sitcoms repeat popular tropes through each episode.

The winner should also be firing up their social media accounts, as they’re expected to share their unfiltered opinions and reactions.

So are you the Office expert that is perfect for the job? Apply here. Applications are due Monday at 5 p.m. MST.