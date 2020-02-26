The Office-Inspired Children's Book Tells the Story of the Dunder Mifflin Team as Kids

The Office is about to earn a whole new generation of fans.

A new children’s book featuring kid versions of the beloved characters from the NBC sitcom was announced earlier this week in honor of the show’s 15th anniversary. The Office: A Day at Dunder Mifflin Elementary is set to hit bookshelves Oct. 6.

The story will follow an elementary-aged Michael as he works to become the “World’s Best Line Leader.” Other members of the Dunder Mifflin, including, Dwight, Jim, Pam, Stanley, Phyllis, Meredith, Ryan, and Toby make up the rest of the class.

The book, written by Robb Pearlman and illustrated by Melanie Demmer, is geared toward children ages 4-8, but it is filled with plenty of nods and easter-eggs from the original series, making it equally as enjoyable for adults.

This is the second children’s book inspired by the sitcom. Fun at the Office! by Mark Cloud was released in 2019 and follows memorable moments from the show. His follow-up Goodnight Scranton is set to release this summer.

The Office ran for nine seasons on NBC, from 2005 to 2013. The ensemble comedy starred John Krasinski, Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, Angela Kinsey, B.J. Novak, Leslie David Baker, Kate Flannery, Oscar Nunez, Brian Baumgartner, Phyllis Smith, Mindy Kaling, Ed Helms, Paul Lieberstein, Creed Bratton, Ellie Kemper and Craig Robinson, among others.

Since the show went off the air, fans have been campaigning for a reboot. Krasinksi recently revealed that he is all for getting the Dunder Mifflin gang back together for a reunion.

“The Office was absolutely everything to me,” said the actor, who starred as Jim Halpert on the NBC comedy. “I mean it is my beginning and my end.”

“I’m pretty sure at the end of my career I’ll still be known for Jim,” he continued. “That was my first experience with Hollywood. It was the first creative family I’ve ever had. In many ways, they will always be the most important people in that most important experience in my career. So yeah, if they did a reunion, I would absolutely love to do it.”

The Office: A Day at Dunder Mifflin Elementary is set to publish on Oct. 6 but is available for pre-order now.