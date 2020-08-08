"I just posted something on Instagram about how my dog was murdered and a bunch of people were like 'F— you, Cathy, she deserved it!' " actress Lindsey Broad wrote on social media Friday

The Office ’s Cathy Says Fans Still Won't Forget When Character Tried to Seduce Jim in Florida

If you've ever wondered what it's like to play a less than beloved character on a sitcom, actress Lindsey Broad is here to tell you in a heartbreaking social media post about her dog's brutal death.

Broad played Cathy, the maternity leave replacement of Pam Beesley (Jenna Fischer) on The Office in season 8. In her character arc, Cathy attempted to seduce Jim Halpert (John Krasinski) during the Dunder Mifflin crew's business trip to Florida, despite his marriage to Pam.

Broad shared on social media Friday that fans of the beloved show can't forgive her character, even years later.

"If anyone is wondering what it was like to be on The Office, the best comedy of this century: I just posted something on Instagram about how my dog was murdered and a bunch of people were like 'F— you, Cathy, she deserved it!' So. There ya go!" Broad wrote on Twitter Friday.

The actress shared on her Instagram Stories rude comments from fans responding to a post about her dog who she said was killed last year in a vicious attack from another dog.

In a post on Instagram, Broad shared photos of the dog she says killed her dog "in the middle of the sidewalk."

"If your goal is being told to f— off by someone associated with a TV show you genuinely love, it is absolutely something you can accomplish but accomplishing it means you are both nasty and profoundly stupid," she wrote. "Enjoy! F— off!"

Fischer recently shared that fans have a similarly difficult time realizing that she and Krasinski aren't a couple in real life.

"People don't know how John and I are not a couple in real life," Fischer told An Oral History of The Office podcast host Brian Baumgartner, who played Kevin Malone on the series, last month. "They don't understand it."

"I don't know how to explain it, because it's a little bit like telling kids there's no Santa," she said.

Both Krasinski and Fischer got married in 2010 — to different people. Krasinski is married to actress Emily Blunt, and Fischer is married to writer and director Lee Kirk.

"The bottom line is that we were playing characters, but I know that if people think of us as John and Jenna, then it's destroying some of the magic of Jim and Pam," Fischer added to Baumgartner.

While fans have long shipped Jim and Pam, their love story almost didn't make it to the end of the series.