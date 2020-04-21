The Office Cast Will Go on Virtual Coffee with 1 Lucky Fan to Support Coronavirus Relief Efforts

Who better to discuss your favorite moments from The Office with than the stars themselves?

A handful of cast members from the hit NBC comedy show have teamed up with Omaze, an online fundraising platform, to offer fans the chance to have a virtual coffee date with the cast — and all for a good cause!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Oscar Nuñez, Creed Bratton, Kate Flannery and Melora Hardin have partnered with the Variety Boys & Girls Club to provide meals, emergency supplies and activity kits to get families through the COVID-19 crisis.

Image zoom Mitchell Haaseth/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty

“There are so many non-profits that are suffering right now,” says Flannery in a statement. “Particularly the Variety Boys & Girls Club here in Los Angeles.”

“So we thought, why not get together with a few Office fans and see if we can help them out,” adds Nuñez.

To enter the contest, all fans have to do is submit a donation that benefits Variety Boys & Girls Club, which will automatically put them in the running for the prize.

And this isn’t any ordinary coffee date. The winner will have the opportunity to ask the cast all of their burning questions and more!

“I’ll tell you some juicy behind-the-scenes gossip,” teases Bratton.

To enter the contest and donate, go to www.omaze.com/office.