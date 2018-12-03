The Stars of The Office Recreate Iconic Cast Photo During Reunion Brunch

The Dunder Mifflin crew is back!

The stars of The Office reunited over the weekend for brunch hosted by showrunner Greg Daniels — and the photo evidence alone is enough to leave fans longing for an official reboot.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

RELATED: John Krasinski Reveals His Favorite Episode of The Office

“I had brunch with these oddballs today. Love you #officemates #theoffice,” Jenna Fischer captioned a group shot, which was an attempt to recreate an old cast photo from the beloved NBC sitcom.

“Happy Holidays! We missed you Steve [Carell], Ellie [Kemper], John [Krasinski], BJ [Novak], Mindy [Kaling], Craig [Robinson] and Kate [Flannery]! We will see you soon!” she added.

We were attempting to recreate this photo 🙂 Happy Holidays! We missed you Steve, Ellie, John, BJ, Mindy, Craig and Kate! We will see you soon! pic.twitter.com/P1kvaxn8FS — Jenna Fischer (@jennafischer) December 3, 2018

Several others also shared the photo as they gushed about the reunion.

“Some of the old gang got together today… it was so great to see everyone!” wrote Angela Kinsey. “I turned to Ed and said, ‘I feel like we are at a family reunion.’ He smiled and said, ‘We are.’ Thanks Greg for hosting! For those who couldn’t make it… you were missed!

“Just happened to run into these amazing friends,” Creed Bratton wrote. “Such a wonderful day.”

Brian Baumgartner posted a selfie with Rainn Wilson — and even had Fischer teach him how to use his Instagram story.

The get-together comes less than a month after some of the cast crashed the set of Saturday Night Live, which Carell was hosting, to jokingly badger him into reviving the show.

The Office originally ran for nine seasons, from 2005 to 2013.