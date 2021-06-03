Brian Baumgartner said that prior to finding theater, he had dreams of being a professional baseball player

The Office's Brian Baumgartner Says Childhood Injury that Put Him in a Wheelchair Led Him to Acting

Brian Baumgartner may have never ended up in his iconic The Office role if it wasn't for a childhood injury.

The actor, 48, made an appearance on Nick Viall's podcast, The Viall Files, on Wednesday and opened up about how the injury, which landed him in a wheelchair for some time, disrupted his dreams of being a baseball player and led him to theater.

"If I had an early dream, it was that I was going to be a professional baseball player — all sports really, but baseball was really it for me — but my bone was twisted in my leg from birth, this was the kind of thing I could have lived with forever... my foot was slightly rotated from my knee," Baumgartner said.

He continued, "It wasn't dramatic, it was something that I could have lived with, but if you want to be a professional baseball player, no, you need everything aligned and to be able to run fast."

As a teenager, he elected to get surgery to fix the issue, but "something went wrong" during the procedure, he said.

"Basically what happened was they did the surgery, they put the splint on, they put the cast on to keep the leg in place and there was either some chemical mis-mixture or the cast got really hot at the pressure point … something went wrong but for days I was experiencing pain and [the doctors] were like 'He's fine, give him some morphine' and then eventually they were like 'Well he shouldn't be feeling this,'" Baumgartner explained.

"So they cut the cast off and it had burned through my Achilles tendon at the back of my leg," he revealed. "So now an elective surgery to try to solve a situation created a situation where I had to learn to walk again, there was skin grafts … I was in a wheelchair, I had a walker."

The complication, he said, "forced" him to look outside of sports for his hobbies.

"I was a very active kid, I was playing tennis, basketball, baseball, and I needed to find something else," he said. "And that's how I got into theatre… just trying to find something I could do."

Elsewhere in the podcast episode, Baumgartner, who played Kevin Malone on The Office, opened up about being drawn to the show after watching the original U.K. version.