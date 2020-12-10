The actor played Kevin Malone, one of Dunder Mifflin's accountants, on the beloved sitcom

The Office ’s Brian Baumgartner to Make $1 Million in 2020 from Cameo Bookings

One of The Office's stars is looking at a big payday from an app in 2020 — and it's not related to Ryan Howard's Wuphf.com.

Brian Baumgartner, who played the chili-loving accountant Kevin Malone on the NBC sticom, is set to earn more than $1 million from making Cameo videos, according to the app's co-founder and CEO, Steven Galanis.

Speaking with Kara Swisher for the New York Times Sway podcast, Galanis revealed that Baumgartner, 48, had the most revenue on the platform in 2020.

"The person that did the most in revenue this year is Brian Baumgartner who is Kevin from The Office," Galanis told Swisher. "He’ll do over $1 million this year in bookings."

Baumgartner's agent did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Galanis went on to explain that it's the comedian's "persona" that makes him such a highly requested name.

"He really takes a lot of pride in his craftsmanship of the videos," the tech entrepreneur said. "And I do think the quality of the Cameo is something that is really important to people. And he just is somebody that really takes it seriously and does a great job."

The Office

"He’s reliable," Galanis continued of Baumgartner. "He turns them around quickly. And the content is really funny."

Galanis added to Swisher that "comedians tend to do best" on the platform.

Baumgartner hosts Spotify's An Oral History of The Office podcast and in August revealed in a conversation with Ellie Kemper that he once advocated for their characters, Kevin and Erin Hannon, to have a romance.

“Do you know that I pitched Kevin and Erin getting together?” Baumgartner asked Kemper, 40, during the episode.

“I think that would be a pretty reasonable relationship," the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star agreed.

"I went up to the writers’ room, and I said, ‘If Kevin could mature just a little, there was something about their energy that I thought was right,' " Baumgartner recalled. "Their energies matched in a weird way."

“That actually makes perfect sense to me. I love that pitch,” Kemper said.