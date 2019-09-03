The Office Reunion! Angela Kinsey and Creed Bratton Celebrate Labor Day with 'Tipsy' Adventures

Two beloved stars of The Office had a sweet reunion over Labor Day weekend: Angela Kinsey and Creed Bratton.

Kinsey, 48, documented their time together on Instagram, starting with a selfie of the two outside AJ’s Tex-Mex & Barbecue in the San Fernando Valley.

“My neighbor @creedbratton kept me company last night while my husband had his fantasy football draft,” she wrote. “There was Tex Mex, there was adult beverages, there was a big tv, an antigravity chair, walking to look at trees, leaving tipsy messages on @msjennafischer’s phone, and then a jam session where Creed played songs and we all sang. Best Neighbor Award goes to @creedbratton!! (I’ll put some of our adventures in my instastory today.) Happy Labor Day everyone!”

Kinsey went on to share several videos from the day on her Instagram Story, revealing it all began with an episode of Our Planet, an eight-part nature series on Netflix.

“First of all you should know how much @creedbratton loves @ourplanet,” she wrote. “@creedbratton living his best life…”

After grabbing food together, the two went on a walk around the neighborhood, armed with a few drinks.

“Creed and I are on a walk — my dad would call it hitting the sauce trail,” Kinsey joked.

Then the two decided to leave a voicemail with their former costar Jenna Fischer.

“Hey Jenna, look who I’m with. It’s Creedo!” Kinsey said. “We’ve had some adult beverages.”

“Yeah, we’re on the sauce trail,” added Bratton, 76.

“Anyway, we miss you,” Kinsey said.

They capped off the night with a jam session joined by Kinsey’s husband, Joshua Snyder.

“@creedbratton is the best!” Kinsey wrote. “And our evening was done by 9pm which made us both happy coz…#oldies.”

The Office ran for nine seasons, from 2005 to 2013, on NBC. Though it’s one of the most popular shows on Netflix, earlier this summer, the streaming giant announced that the sitcom will no longer be available after January 2021.

“We’re sad that NBC has decided to take The Office back for its own streaming platform — but members can binge watch the show to their hearts’ content ad-free on Netflix until January 2021,” Netflix said in a tweet.

NBC also announced the news in a press release, confirming that the network “secured the exclusive domestic streaming rights” to the show, and it will stream for five years. However, WarnerMedia has not yet confirmed when it will stream on the new platform, called HBO Max.