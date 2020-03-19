The Office Alums Angela Kinsey and Creed Bratton FaceTime During Coronavirus Social Distancing

The Office stars Angela Kinsey and Creed Bratton are perfecting the practice of social distancing.

Amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, people across the world are being asked to socially distance themselves from others to slow the outbreak.

On Thursday, Kinsey, who played Angela Martin in the beloved NBC sitcom, shared an Instagram of her FaceTime session with costar Bratton, as the two stay inside their respective homes.

Kinsey, 48, captioned the sweet shot, “Facetiming with my neighbor this morning. ❤️ @creedbratton is staying home and safe. He says he’s working on an album while he self isolates. I love this fella so much! ❤️.”

Bratton, 77, played a fictionalized version of himself on The Office. He had a recurring role in the first two seasons before being upgraded to the main cast from season 3 and on.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, many stars have posted on social media about how they’re coping at home.

On Thursday, Ellen DeGeneres shared videos of several of her phone conversations at home with stars like John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, and Adam Levine.

Justin and Hailey Bieber, meanwhile, have spent the passing time together in Canada, while celebs like Ashley Tisdale, Cara Delevingne, Kristen Chenoweth, and Courteney Cox have kept busy with entertaining TikTok videos.

As of Thursday afternoon, there have been at least 10,822 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States and 168 deaths, according to the New York Times database.

