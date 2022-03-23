The Offer Trailer Shows Miles Teller Leading the Chaotic Making of The Godfather

Miles Teller stars as Oscar-winning producer Albert S. Ruddy in The Offer, which premieres April 28 on Paramount+

Albert S. Ruddy's "never-before-seen experiences" of bringing the iconic American crime film The Godfather to the big screen will soon be told in Paramount+'s The Offer.

The official trailer, released on Wednesday, shows the story of Oscar-winning producer Ruddy who navigates his way from behind the scenes to produce the greatest gangster film of all time, directed by Francis Ford Coppola.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Miles Teller as Al Ruddy Credit: Nicole Wilder/Paramount+

The plot follows the complicated working relationships between Ruddy, Coppola, Evans and Marlon Brando. The 1972 film was an adaptation of a crime novel written by Puzo.

In the official trailer, Evans asks Ruddy if he had read the book. "Sure, who hasn't," he says as Evans later tells him, "We've been all over town, and no one wants to make this movie, so I need you to produce it."

Part of the clip features Ruddy's struggles during the making of the project, including negotiation with Colombo, who was a member of the five families of the American Mafia in New York City.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Dan Fogler as Francis Ford Coppola Credit: Nicole Wilder/Paramount+

"You wanna make a movie that's gonna make my people look like animals, and that ain't gonna happen," Colombo says to Ruddy.

The series was first announced in 2020, though Armie Hammer was originally cast in the lead role. The 35-year-old actor exited the project in January 2021.

Giovanni Ribisi as Joe Colombo Credit: Nicole Wilder/Paramount+

Series creator Michael Tolkin previously praised Ruddy's determination in getting The Godfather made.

"Al has the most brilliant combination of tenacity and taste," Tolkin told Vanity Fair in January of Ruddy, who is one of The Offer's executive producers. "With all the forces against him, he moved steadily ahead, protecting the film's vision, not his own ego."

Further teasing the series, Tolkin said "for every character in the film, getting it made or stopping it from being made was at the core of their actions."

Tolkin added, "It was a matter of life and death to them. So that's not a gangster story, that's a human story. That's what gave the book and the movie so much power. Everyone is fighting for their existence."