'The O.C.' Reunion! Mischa Barton Poses for 'Mom and Dad' Selfie with Melinda Clarke, Tate Donovan

It's a Cooper family reunion!

The O.C. alums Mischa Barton, Tate Donovan and Melinda Clarke came together over the weekend for the Ep-ix & Chill convention in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, and snapped a selfie to commemorate the occasion.

"SO THIS HAPPENED! Cooper family reunion!" Clarke, 53, wrote alongside the photo on Instagram Monday. "Warmed my heart to see these two, @mischabarton and @t8dono, at @tripleellc in Charleston. ❤️❤️❤️❤️ @dinehighcotton #theoc."

Donovan, 58, wrote in a comment, "So great to see you all y'all 😍," while Barton, 36, added, "Aww family photo 🤍🤍🤍 so good to catch up with you."

"And that's the coop scoop!!!! Love all 3 of these faces 🥰," chimed in the trio's O.C. costar Rachel Bilson.

Mischa Barton's Instagram Story. Mischa Barton/Instagram

Clarke, Barton and Donovan — who played Julie, Marissa and Jimmy Cooper, respectively, on the 2000s teen drama — also ran into several Gossip Girl alums during their time at the convention including Jessica Szohr and Chace Crawford.

Alongside a photo of the entire group, Barton wrote on her Instagram Story "It was truly great to catch up with mom & dad," shouting out Clarke and Donovan.

Clarke and Bilson, 40, currently host the podcast Welcome to the O.C., Bitches!, which recaps the Newport Beach, California-set show, that ran for four seasons on FOX from 2003 to 2007 and also starred Peter Gallagher, Kelly Rowan, Ben McKenzie and Adam Brody.

In June 2021, the pair admitted to being surprised by Barton's claims that "bullying" behind the scenes ultimately led to her leaving The O.C. in 2006, with Clarke saying "We knew there was a lot of pressure on her but if it was really that bad of an experience, that's not right for any young person."

"Some of the comments were very perplexing to me," she added. "I don't know what the truth is about that. I do know that, yes, this was an enormous amount of pressure for her. And for everybody."

Bilson added that she and Clarke chose to address Barton's claims "in hopes that Mischa would hear us talk about it and would be willing to come join us on the show so we could hear her entire perspective and what she is saying she experienced."

Meanwhile, the cast has worked to keep in touch over the years, with Gallagher, 67, telling PEOPLE in 2020, "We try to get together, but it doesn't quite work out, because someone has to go somewhere."

"But I love those kids," added the actor, who played Sandy Cohen, the father of Brody's Seth Cohen and adoptive father of McKenzie's Ryan Atwood. "And I root for them, always."