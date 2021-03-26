Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke starred in The O.C. for four seasons from 2003 to 2007

The O.C.'s Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke Launch Rewatch Podcast Nearly 18 Years After Show's Premiere

California, here they come!

Former The O.C. costars Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke are revisiting their time in Orange County, launching a rewatch podcast with Kast Media all about the beloved TV series.

Titled Welcome To The OC, Bitches! — a nod to one of the teen drama's most iconic lines — the podcast will feature "former cast members, writers, musicians, and many people that made The O.C. the cultural phenomenon that it is today" as Bilson, 39, and Clarke, 51, recap every episode of the show.

"Grab your bikinis, your Juicy jumpsuits and your flip phones because every Tuesday, we're going back to the early 2000s," Bilson says in the podcast's teaser.

The podcast's first episode is set to premiere on April 27.

The two actresses starred in The O.C. for four seasons from 2003 to 2007. Bilson played Summer Roberts, while Clarke was part of the cast as Julie Cooper, the mother of Mischa Barton's character, Marissa Cooper.

Also starring Adam Brody, Ben McKenzie, Kelly Rowan and Peter Gallagher, the show followed the the lives of affluent families living in California's Orange County after a troubled young man is adopted into one of their homes.

Bilson first teased a new project with Clarke in February when she posted a photo of the pair together with the caption: "#FBF???? 🤔 wait for it....."

On Thursday, The O.C. creator Josh Schwartz announced that he'll be appearing on an upcoming episode of the podcast.

"Look who I found when I recorded my episode of @rachelbilson and @therealmsclarke new podcast 'Welcome to the OC, Bitches,' " he captioned an Instagram photo of Princess Sparkle and Captain Oats, a pair of toy horses owned by Bilson and Brody's characters on the series.

"can I have her back now? Or does the captain need more time..." Bilson joked in the comments section.

Clarke added, "So much fun to catch up with you Josh! Thank you for creating this show!"

"We really had something with that show," he said. "And the audience felt the same way."

Despite the cast's busy schedules these days, Gallagher said he still tries to keep up with his former costars.