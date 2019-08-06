Celebrities and Fans 'Devastated' After Netflix Cancels The OA

Netflix’s sci-fi drama series The OA has been canceled after two seasons — and many fans are not happy about it.

The streaming service decided to pull the show after its 16-episode run, and have yet to comment on the official reason behind the cancellation.

“We are incredibly proud of the 16 mesmerizing chapters of The OA, and are grateful to Brit and Zal for sharing their audacious vision and for realizing it through their incredible artistry,” Cindy Holland, vice president of original content at Netflix, told Variety. “We look forward to working with them again in the future, in this and perhaps many other dimensions.”

The show, co-created by Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij, first debuted in December 2016 and starred Marling as lead character Prairie Johnson — a blind woman who disappeared seven years prior but suddenly returned with her vision mysteriously restored.

The end of season 2 left its viewers and fans with a cliffhanger ending.

Marling shared a lengthy emotional message with fans on Instagram after the announcement.

“Zal and I are deeply sad not to finish this story. The first time I heard the news I had a good cry,” she wrote. “So did one of our executives at Netflix who has been with use since the early days when we were sketching out Hap’s basement on the floor of our production office. It’s been an intense journey for everyone who worked on and cared about this story.”

She went on to talk about her work on The OA, and how it was a chance for her and Batmanglij to “step into another world and feel free in it.”

They received an outcry of support following the news, with many celebrities and fans sharing their heartbreak. Some even started a petition to save it.

“I’m devastated,” actress Emma Roberts commented on Marling’s post.

Bella Thorne also shared her disappointment writing, “So sad,” while singer Kehlani added, “I’m so damn sad.”

Julianne Hough thanked Marling and Batmanglij for sharing The OA world with everyone.

“Thank you for opening so many people’s eyes to what is possible. The story continues for all of us that felt connected of part 1 and part 2,” she commented. “Part 3 is now for us to discover our own truths, connection to others and creation of the world we want to live in! Thank You.”

“Netflix cancelled The OA…that was some of the most epic writing and acting I’ve ever seen. So sad,” former Glee star Amber Riley wrote on Twitter.

Her former costar Lea Michele responded to the message, writing, “Wait what?! Nooooo @MsAmberPRileyI’m devastated!!!!”

A few days before the announcement, The OA star Jason Isaacs shared a video of he and Emory Cohen practicing the iconic movements for the series, which fans reshared and published as memes following the news.

“To the many obsessed and wonderful devotees who approach me all over the world to ask if and when we’re carrying on the story: I’m in the same club as you – I think it’s utterly brilliant, I’m dying to know what happens next and I’m waiting for the phone to ring,” he had written alongside the video, ahead of Netflix’s announcement.

The streaming giant has previously explained that its approach to cancellations considers viewership versus production costs.

Just last week they also canceled Designated Survivor, as well as Tuca & Bertie.