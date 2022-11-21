The Murder of Kelsey Grammer's 18-Year-Old Sister in 1975 Still Haunts Him: 'It's Always with You'

It's been nearly 50 years since Kelsey Grammer's younger sister, Karen Grammer, was brutally murdered when she was just 18 — but for Grammer, 67, the pain over losing her in such a horrific manner is as fresh as ever.

"I've been writing a book actually about some of the past, and one sentence comes to mind," Grammer says of the incident in this week's issue of PEOPLE. "It was ancient grief that is forever fresh.' It's always with you."

Grammer was just 20 years old and studying theater at Juilliard in New York when his younger sister Karen, who was fresh out of high school, moved to Colorado Springs. She was working at a local Red Lobster and had been in the restaurant waiting for her boyfriend to get off his shift when she was kidnapped by several men who had intended to rob the place. They instead kidnapped Karen, raped her repeatedly and stabbed her to death.

One of the convicted killers, Michael Corbett, died in prison in 2019. The other, Freddie Glenn, was sentenced to death but changes to Colorado's death penalty meant he would be eligible for parole after serving ten years.

Grammer's daughter Spencer, with whom he stars in the upcoming Lifetime holiday movie The 12 Days of Christmas Eve (out on Nov. 26), says knowing his sister's killer could one day be free has been horrific for her dad.

"Glenn is always up for parole every couple of years, so every few years [my father] has to speak against him," Spencer, 39, explains.

"It's so difficult for him to have to relive it over and over again. And there really isn't a lot of information for the family of victims in regards to when people are going to be released," she continues, noting how that adds even more pain for victims' families. Spencer says her father will never get over what happened to Karen.

"When you lose somebody that you're close to, especially to something that's completely out of your control, we can't make sense of it," the Rick and Morty star adds. "There's no reason that somebody goes and stabs somebody or murders somebody. There's no rationale. It just happens, and it's not okay."

Karen's death wasn't the first traumatic loss the Frasier star experienced — and it wouldn't be his last. When he was just 13, his father was shot and killed in St. Thomas by a deranged man who was trespassing on his property. Five years after Karen died, his two half brothers — Billy and Stephen Grammer — were scuba diving off of St. Thomas when they died in a suspected shark attack. (Though Billy's body was never found, Stephen's was found drowned on a nearby beach.)

Grammer has said that his struggles with alcohol and drugs in his younger days were certainly a coping mechanism. "There were some times I pretty much surrendered to despair," he says.

Despite the tragedies, Grammer says he's found joy in family, and that his faith in God has never wavered. Now happily married to Kayte Walsh and enjoying life as a dad to three young kids, he says he's grateful for the life he's been given and for the love he has in his life. With a Frasier reboot on the horizon, he also notes that he has no intention of ever stopping work.

"I take a moment out every morning for a moment of gratitude," he says. "There's a great Doobie Brothers line that Michael McDonald wrote that goes, 'You'll always have a chance to give up. So why do it now?'"

