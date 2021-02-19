Justin Theroux Is on the Run in First Trailer for Apple TV+ Adventure Drama The Mosquito Coast

The first look at The Mosquito Coast is here.

On Friday, Apple TV+ released the trailer for the upcoming adventure drama series starring Justin Theroux and Melissa George.

Set to premiere April 30, The Mosquito Coast is adapted from a 1981 novel of the same name, written by Theroux's uncle, Paul Theroux. It follows the journey of a radical idealist and brilliant inventor, Allie Fox (Justin Theroux) who uproots his family for Mexico when they suddenly find themselves on the run from the U.S. government.

George plays Allie's wife, Margot, while his daughter Dina and son Charlie are played by Logan Polish and Gabriel Bateman, respectively.

"Dad, why are you doing this to us? Why is it such a big secret?" Dina asks in the trailer.

"Because we have a problem," Allie replies. "You know the kind of problem that you think, 'Okay, first glance, that looks pretty bad?'"

The clip cuts to a scene with Allie and Margot, who warns that "the kids could get hurt."

"They're not going to get hurt — they're with us," Allie tells her.

"That's what I'm worried about," Margot says.

The trailer then returns to Allie's conversation with Dina about the mysterious "problem" the family has encountered.

"If I just sit down and think about it, I might be able to figure a way out of it,'" Allie says.

"This is going to be an adventure," he later adds as Dina admits, "I'm scared."

"Absolutely. If it didn't feel that way," the dad says, "it wouldn't be an adventure."

"We need to go," he urges as the trailer comes to a close. "Come on."

The seven-episode series is executive produced by creator Neil Cross alongside Rupert Wyatt, who also directs the first two episodes, author Paul Theroux, star Justin Theroux and Edward L. McDonnell.