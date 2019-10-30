Jennifer Aniston is one of the country’s few hypoallergenic stars — somehow she’s rinsed away all the possible negatives.

She’s attractive, stylish, personable, good-natured, intelligent, relatable, unassailable. And, all these years after Friends, she still has the world’s most aspirational hairstyle. This is why she was able to amass nearly 10 million followers on the same day she started her Instagram account.

It’s also why Apple, launching its new streaming service, must be thrilled to have her as the gleaming, confident center of its new flagship series The Morning Show, a plush A-list vehicle that includes Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell.

RELATED: Everything to Know About Apple TV+, Including How Much It Costs and When It Launches

Image zoom Apple

Aniston plays morning-show newscaster Alex Levy, who arrives at work one dawn to learn that co-anchor Mitch Kessler (Carell) has been fired following allegations of sexual misconduct. (The parallel to Today’s disgraced Matt Lauer isn’t coincidental: Why wait around for Lifetime to make a movie?)

RELATED: Will The Morning Show Season 2 Tackle the Matt Lauer Rape Allegation?

Alex decides to seize the moment, leverage her power and choose a new co-anchor herself. “The only thing keeping us afloat is me,” she tells her bosses. “I own America.” She surprises everyone — including herself, probably — by throwing her support behind Bradley Jackson (Witherspoon), a minor-league TV reporter whose only claim to fame is losing her temper in a viral video.

Like a tall glass of OJ, Morning Show is energizingly bright, tangily pulpy — and freshly squeezed from the headlines.

The Morning Show‘s first three episodes launch on Apple TV+ Nov. 1.