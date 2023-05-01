'The Morning Show' Renewed for Season 4 Ahead of Season 3's Fall Premiere

The Morning Show is coming back with even more newsroom drama.

The Apple TV+ series is gearing up to debut its highly-anticipated third season this fall. But fans of the Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon-led show have much more to look forward to.

The streamer announced Sunday that The Morning Show has been picked up for a fourth season.

The Morning Show follows the inner workings of fictional news station UBA as anchors attempt to change the workplace culture. Issues like sexual assault scandals, national catastrophes, personal romantic story arcs and even an in-depth look into reporting on the COVID-19 pandemic are just some of the plotlines that appeared in the first two seasons.

Erin Simkin/Apple TV+

Season 3 — which does not yet have a premiere date past being expected this fall — wrapped filming in February. New additions include Jon Hamm and Nicole Beharie alongside recurring stars Tig Notaro, Stephen Fry and Natalie Morales.

Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin, Marcia Gay Harden, Greta Lee, Ruairi O'Connor, Hasan Minhaj, Holland Taylor, Tara Karsian, Valeria Golino and Julianna Margulies also star in the series.

Teasing what's to come, Witherspoon previously told Entertainment Tonight that the upcoming third season is "so good."

"We obviously added Jon Hamm, which has been so fun," Witherspoon, 47, continued. "We have all these new cast members who have just upped the game."

In terms of teasing the plot, Witherspoon added, "I will say, there is lots of romance this year."

Seasons 1 and 2 of The Morning Show are available to stream on Apple TV+.