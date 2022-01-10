The Morning Show Renewed for Season 3 with New Showrunner, Apple TV+ Announces 

The Morning Show will be back for more drama.

On Monday, Apple TV+ announced that the Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon-led series will have a third season with a brand new showrunner, Charlotte Stoudt.

"I'm excited to be joining forces with Apple TV+ and The Morning Show," Stoudt said in a press release. "The cast, led by the phenomenal Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, are truly to die for. Kerry, Mimi and Michael, and the teams at Media Res, Hello Sunshine and Echo Films, have created an irresistible world that is equally delicious and provocative."

Kerry Ehrin, who developed the series and served as showrunner on the first and second seasons, will remain on as a consultant for season 3, the release said.

"We've got news… @TheMorningShow is back for SEASON 3!! ☀️☕️ Thank you to all who tune in to make this series possible. @AppleTV @hellosunshine," Witherspoon tweeted.

On The Morning Show, Aniston plays morning news anchor Alex Levy and Witherspoon stars as her co-anchor Bradley Jackson, both of whom exposed a toxic workplace culture at their television network UBA in season 1, which premiered in November 2019.

After COVID-19 delays, the second season hit the streamer this past September. During season 2, UBA was forced to deal with the aftermath of the harassment allegations coming to light. The network was also faced with new problems, including the outbreak of the pandemic, an exposé about the behind-the-scenes troubles and racism within the network.

Julianna Margulies, Greta Lee, Ruairi O'Connor, Hasan Minhaj, Holland Taylor, Tara Karsian and Valeria Golino all joined for season 2.

When the finale dropped on Apple TV+ in November, the stars celebrated on social media.

"Goodbye for now to my @themorningshow family," Aniston wrote on Instagram. "We made it. Crawled to the finish line… and I could not be prouder of each and every one of these extraordinary actors, a crew that you can only dream of, and directors that held my hand on quite a wild journey of emotions 😵‍💫😩🤗🤕🤣🤬🤩… to say the least."

"Thank you guys for being part of the ride. That's a wrap, baby! 👋🏼❤️" she added.

Witherspoon's post, meanwhile, applauded those behind the camera. "We have the most amazing directors on @themorningshow! 🎥 Here are some of the visionaries who brought this season to life," she wrote. "Can't believe tonight is already the FINALE!! So much gratitude to EVERY member of our cast & amazing crew for making all the magic happen! 💫⭐️✨"