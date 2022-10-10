'The Midnight Club' 's Creator on Why He Put a Guinness Record-Breaking 21 Jump Scares in Series Premiere

Mike Flanagan had humor in mind when crafting the first episode of his new Netflix series

Published on October 10, 2022 01:33 PM
The Midnight Club. (L to R) Igby Rigney as Kevin, Iman Benson as Ilonka in episode 103 of The Midnight Club
Photo: Eike Schroter/Netflix

The Midnight Club's co-creator Mike Flanagan gave both horror fans and TV history buffs what they wanted in the show's debut episode.

The Netflix horror series' first episode, titled "The Final Chapter," boasted 21 startling moments on its way to breaking the Guinness World Record for most jump scares in a premiere episode. But the joke is, it only happened because of Flanagan's dislike for the scary movie trope.

As Flanagan, 44, was creating the series alongside co-creator Leah Fong, more and more executives pushed for jump scares. So Flanagan decided to over-deliver in order to simultaneously appease his bosses and disempower the shock tactic.

"I thought, 'We're going to do all of them at once, and then if we do it right, a jump scare will be rendered meaningless for the rest of the series,'" he told Deadline. "It'll just destroy it. Kill it finally until it's dead, But that didn't happen. They were like, 'Great! More [scares]!'"

The Midnight Club. Igby Rigney as Dusty in episode 110 of The Midnight Club
Eike Schroter/Netflix

Flanagan has been a longtime hater of jump scares and didn't plan to make a name for them in his work.

"My whole career I completely s--- on jump scares as a concept, and I wanted to make sure it was pinned to me, too, as much as it is to the show, to Netflix, and all of us who have inflicted this on everyone," he said.

"Now, I have my name in the Guinness Book of World Records for jump scares, which means next time I get the note, I can say, 'You know, as the current world record holder for jump scares, I don't think we need one here.'"

The Midnight Club. Ruth Codd as Anya in episode 107 of The Midnight Club
Eike Schroter/Netflix

In an additional conversation with The Wrap, Flanagan expanded on the humor behind his new record. "I think this Guinness thing is kind of hilarious because, you know, this was really kind of an attempt to take the power of the jump scare away from the show and kind of get it all over with," he said.

"Just say, 'Now it's done and it's not going to have the impact. We can focus more on the stuff that's important,' but it kind of went a different way. And you're right that having this record, to me, is something that I think is really funny and something that I'm also really grateful for and I think is really fun."

The Midnight Club. (L to R) Ruth Codd as Anya, Iman Benson as Ilonka in episode 103 of The Midnight Club
Eike Schroter/Netflix

Flanagan is known for creating Netflix's horror favorites The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor and Midnight Mass — and he directed the 2016 horror film Hush.

The Midnight Club — his latest work — follows the fictional story of teenager Ilonka, who is diagnosed with terminal thyroid cancer. Upon the failure of her medical treatment, Ilonka relocates to a hospice center for teens where she meets members of "the midnight club." Ghost stories unfold as the teens promise each other whoever dies first will send a sign from beyond the grave.

The series is based on the novel by Christopher Pike. The Netflix show also pulls spooky stories from some of Pike's other horror novels to round out the plotline.

All episodes of The Midnight Club's first season are now streaming on Netflix.

