Victor Oladipo may have been eliminated from The Masked Singer, but another one of his wishes relating to the reality singing competition series could still come true.

During Wednesday night’s episode of the Fox show, Oladipo was revealed to be the Thingamajig, which followed a season of him and judge Nicole Scherzinger flirting with one another. After being unmasked, the NBA star told host Nick Cannon he’d go on a date with Scherzinger, 41, “anywhere, any time, any place.”

Speaking with PEOPLE TV’s Reality Check on Thursday, Oladipo opened up about his time on the show and said he still hopes a date with the Pussycat Dolls singer happens soon.

“If I actually do, hopefully it’s in the near future if the moment or opportunity presents itself,” he said of taking Scherzinger on a date.

As to what their time together would like look, Oladipo said it’d be focused on the pair getting to know each other.

“If I did, I would just take her to wherever she wants to go because it would be all about her and me getting to know her, and obviously us getting to know one another,” said Oladipo.

Image zoom Nicole Scherzinger and Victor Oladipo Robin Marchant/WireImage; Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

RELATED: The Masked Singer: Who’s Been Revealed So Far?

Reflecting on his experience after taking off his mask on Wednesday, the Indiana Pacers player, 27, said “it feels great.”

“It has been a rough year for me but to be able to come out here and put smiles on people’s faces and just do something fun for once and get away from the game has been awesome. It’s nothing but a blessing for me,” he said.

Image zoom Victor Oladipo as the Thingamajig Michael Becker/FOX; Ron Hoskins/Getty Images

Oladipo wasn’t the only celebrity to reveal their identity during the episode, though. After the athlete gave an encore performance of “Winter Wonderland,” Cannon announced that the Leopard would be the second contestant leaving the show.

The panelists and audience members alike were shocked to see singer Seal under the regal outfit.

RELATED: The Masked Singer Season 1 Champ T-Pain Guesses Thingamajig Is John Legend — ‘on Stilts’

“It’s certainly one that I won’t forget, that’s for sure,” the “Kiss From a Rose” crooner, 56, said of his time on The Masked Singer. “But it was a lot of fun, and [I’m] kind of sad that it’s over.”

Seal credited his four kids with Heidi Klum as his inspiration for doing the show. “I thought that this would be a great opportunity to make them laugh and make myself laugh,” he said.

Next week, the Flamingo, Rottweiler and Fox will battle it out on the finale.

The Masked Singer finale airs next Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.