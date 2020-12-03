The Masked Singer Triple Elimination! Super 6 Knocked Down to Final 3 in Semifinals

The Masked Singer’s long-awaited Super Six took place Wednesday night, but only three undercover celebrities survived the night. That’s right: a triple elimination!

The evening started out with a group performance of a-ha’s “Take on Me,” which offered additional clues about each of the final six contestants. Mushroom entered “Cooling Court,” Sun is, no surprise, an “early riser,” and Jellyfish experienced “ups and downs.” Popcorn took a walk on “Lasso lane,” Seahorse strolled down “Soul Street” and Crocodile crawled up “Jeans Block.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom Craig Robinson | Credit: Michael Becker/FOX

The six singers faced off in pairs and after each battle, the judges and virtual audience voted on the winner that would advance to the finale. And after each disguised star’s first solo performance, they also gave an additional clue about which panelist they shared a connection with outside of the show.

Seahorse and Crocodile faced off first, with the marine fish kicking things off with “That’s What I Like” by Bruno Mars. “There isn’t anything you can’t do with your voice, honey,” Scherzinger, 42, said. Crocodile followed up with Aerosmith’s “Don’t Want to Miss a Thing,” and Thicke, 43, deemed it Croc’s best performance yet. It earned Crocodile a spot in the finale, meaning Seahorse would unmask at the end of the night.

Next up: Mushroom versus Jellyfish. The fungus led with their version of Amy Winehouse’s “Valerie” and added some beatboxing on the end. Jelly kept the momentum going with a sultry take on Rihanna’s “Stay,” but it wasn’t enough to keep her in the competition.

Lastly, Popcorn got the judges on their feet with her energetic rendition of Tina Turner’s “Better Be Good to Me” to battle Sun. “That was not a performance, that was a religious experience,” Jeong, 51, said. “We have never experienced anything like this on the show.” Sun opted for a more somber vibe with Billie Eilish’s “When The Party’s Over.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“You have such a gift, like just listening to you, all I could do is just exhale and just breathe. Just listening to you, I could listen to you forever,” a teary-eyed Scherzinger told Sun. “You have a voice of the heavens. That was flawless.”

After the Sun brought some of the panelists to tears, they, along with the virtual audience, picked the golden star to move forward. Popcorn proceeded to remove her mask, and underneath appeared Taylor Dayne, who McCarthy, 48, and Scherzinger suspected.

Image zoom Popcorn; Taylor Dayne | Credit: Michael Becker/FOX; MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty

“I had a ball,” the Grammy nominee, 58, said after popping out of her mask. “Nobody understands how amazing this show is.”

Dayne also expressed her love for the judges, admitting to them, “You guys made me cry under this mask so many times.”

Then Jellyfish wiggled out of her outfit to reveal Jeong’s guess (that Robinson copied!), Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim.

Image zoom Jellyfish; Chloe Kim | Credit: Michael Becker/FOX; Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

“I’m such a big fan of all of you guys so this whole experience is just so amazing for me,” the gold medalist, 20, told the panelists following her unmasking. “… You guys gave me so much confidence after each week and it’s just been such a fun experience to be able to put myself out there, be vulnerable. I really, really appreciate it.”

Seahorse closed out the big night when she took off her costume and proved Scherzinger and Thicke right as pop star Tori Kelly was revealed.

Image zoom Seahorse; Tori Kelly | Credit: Michael Becker/FOX; Tibrina Hobson/Getty

“I thought it’d just be fun to come out here and show a whole other side of myself, be a little more sassy, show some choreo,” the “Nobody Love” singer, 27, said.

Kelly also looked forward to how The Masked Singer would impact her going forward. “I’m just excited for what this means for the rest of my career, too,” she said. “It’s all good things.”

Read on for more details from the semifinalists' performances — and the last set of clues before the finale.

Seahorse

Image zoom Seahorse | Credit: Michael Becker/FOX

Song: “That’s What I Like” by Bruno Mars

Clues: a telescope; “Before The Masked Singer I only let small glimpses of my inner diva out.”; “When I finally got the courage it was like a faucet turning on.”; “I feel like that little girl discovering her purpose all over again.”; “It’s time for her to muster up that same courage.”; “I’ve never even attempted it [choreography] before this competition.”; “I’ve got to start saying no to myself and start saying, ‘Yes, I can.'”

Panelist connection: Nick Cannon – “So Nick, this is wild, but even before this show you were a great host to me.”

Judges’ guesses: Tori Kelly, Kesha, Sia

Crocodile

Image zoom Crocodile | Credit: Michael Becker/FOX

Song: “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” by Aerosmith

Clues: pizza rat; “These pink jaws give me the freedom to finally do all the different genres of music.”; “I picked a song that’s deeply personal to me.”, “I’m not just doing this for myself but for my croclings, my kids, my everything.”; “I literally drive eight hours to see them after every show because I don’t want to miss a thing.”; “The only thing that matters to me now is them having the life and the love I didn’t have as a child.”

Panelist connection: Craig – “Hey Craig, you’re one of my favorite actors and it’s so cool to be able to share the screen with you again.”

RELATED VIDEO: Dr. Elvis Hopes to Release Original Music After Performing on 'The Masked Singer'

Mushroom

Image zoom Mushroom | Credit: Michael Becker/FOX

Song: “Valerie” by Amy Winehouse

Clues: clock showing 3:00; “sing loud and proud”; “I came here to share a message of unity through music.”; “Like many of you, it’s [COVID-19] taken someone close to me and while it’s been heartbreaking it also taught me to make the most of every moment.”; “Life can flip on its head at any time.”

Panelist connection: Robin – “Robin, I love mixing it up with you again because this is definitely not the first time we’ve connected.”

Jellyfish

Image zoom Jellyfish | Credit: Michael Becker/FOX.

Song: “Stay” by Rihanna ft. Mikky Ekko

Clues: the Eiffel Tower; “Being the Jellyfish makes me feel free to let out a more daring side of myself; “When I first got here I felt like a bit of a Jellyfish out of water.”; “I’ve realized not only can I hang with these singers, I can beat them.”; “I’m feeling at the top of my game.”

Panelist connection: Ken – “Dr. Ken, I’ll be direct, we never met but I can’t say I didn’t try.”

Judges’ guesses: Gabby Douglas, Grimes, Chloe Kim

Popcorn

Image zoom Popcorn | Credit: Michael Becker/FOX

Song: “Better Be Good to Me” by Tina Turner

Clues: a stop sign; “Being here I can take people to a happy place and spread a message of positivity.”; “It’s also been emotional for me, like I’ve literally been crying under my mask at the panel’s comments.”; “I’m going to do what I’ve been doing since all of these other creatures were in diapers.”; “I’m gonna go out there and rock it and like the message of the song, just like I’ve done for decades.”

Panelist connection: Jenny – “We definitely talked before but never about how we both are published authors.”

Catch People (the TV show!) Monday through Friday. Check your local listings for exact times or stream the show every day at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT at People.com and PeopleTV.com.

Sun

Image zoom Sun | Credit: Michael Becker/FOX

Song: “When the Party’s Over” by Billie Eilish

Clues: breathing fire; “I decided to do this show just for the pure fun and joy.”; “I feel like I’m 5 years old again, back at dance competitions.”; “What I didn’t expect was this to awaken the competitor inside me.”; “I have a really hard time expressing my feelings. In the past, I’ve been ashamed to speak dreams out loud.”; “I now have a hunger in driving me to win this entire thing.”

Panelist connection: Nicole – “It’s great to see you on this big stage because last time we met was in the bathroom.”