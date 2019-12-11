Christmas is coming early this week with a double helping of The Masked Singer. And on Tuesday’s episode, audiences saw the remaining six competitors perform during the same episode for the first time this season before the Tree jingled all the way home.

Flamingo, Fox, Leopard, Rottweiler, Tree and Thingamajig fought for a place in the semifinals on night 1, when they were joined by season 1 winner T-Pain, who joined panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke. After each performance, host Nick Cannon asked each disguised participant to share what they have in common with the judges as an additional clue.

At the end of the night, the studio audience and the judges voted on their least favorite performance to decide which contestant would be eliminated.

Tree lost the vote and had to catch the next sleigh home, but not before removing her mask. Underneath the festive costume: actress and comedian Ana Gasteyer.

While McCarthy had pegged Gasteyer as the Tree, the rest of the panel didn’t suspect the former Saturday Night Live star, 52. Gasteyer even appeared with Jeong in a live version of A Christmas Story on Fox, which she reminded him.

“It wasn’t that long ago, Ken,” Gasteyer said after being unmasked. “And I sang a major number!”

The night didn’t only disappoint for the Tree, but some viewers complained on Twitter of hearing a reverberation during the broadcast that made it sound like all of the audio from the playback was echoing. For some, the program also contained a female narrator giving descriptions of the contestants’ and panelists’ actions.

Scroll down for more details on the performances that earned five disguised celebrities a spot in the semifinals — and more clues on the top crop of season 2’s singers.

Fox

Clues: A Guide on How to Break-Up; standing in front of three empty stools; “I want to fly away.”; “I’m finally being accepted for who I really am.”; “I’ve learned I don’t need to put on my superhero disguise anymore.”; “It’s time to close this chapter and move on.”; “I’m unchained.”; “I’m ready to prove I can win this whole thing without you.”

Song: “Blame It” by Jamie Foxx ft. T-Pain

Judges’ guesses: Wayne Brady; Jamie Foxx; Lenny Kravitz

Additional clue: “I have spent one of the best weekends of my life with one of you.”

Leopard

Clues: tennis racquet; Leopard presents The Grand Slam; tofu; The Menace of Tennis; guards playing tennis in short shorts; a check for $20 million; a motorcycle crash; “It’s time for me to show you what a real champion is made of.”

Song: “We Are Young” by Fun.

Judges’ guesses: Eric Benét, Enrique Iglesias, Seal

Additional clue: “I was presenting an award on awards show that included all of you and I was wearing a custom leather outfit.”

Thingamajig

Clues: cactuses; a guitar; a closet filled with blue suits; MVP stickers; “No time to get crabby.”; “Leading with my heart has gotten me this far and now it’s time to channel my emotions and show that I’m anything but ordinary.”

Song: “Ordinary People” by John Legend

Judges’ guesses: Markelle Fultz, Montell Jordan, John Legend

Additional clue: “I’ve collaborated with the same artist as one of you.”

Flamingo

Clues: a pink bedroom; cassette tapes; social media likes; “California dreams”; “I went from clueless to celebrated.”; “a different world”; “sister, sister”

Song: “Go Your Own Way” by Fleetwood Mac

Judges’ guesses: Adrienne Bailon, Fantasia Barrino, Hilary Duff

Additional clue: “I shared some couch time with one of you in 2013.”

Tree (Eliminated)



Clues: pillow fighting; cheerleaders; “It can be a little lonely under this mask.”; “I miss the collaboration. I miss my friends.”; “I know loved ones are here in spirit.”; “I feel like a kid on Christmas Eve.”

Song: “The Edge of Glory” by Lady Gaga

Judges’ guesses: Mariah Carey, Bebe Neuwirth, Rachael Ray

Additional clue: “I have shared the stage and a standing O with one of you.”

Rottweiler

Clues: a yellow alarm clock, a baby in a carrier; blue flowers; “My self-doubt can really get me stuck in my head.”; “I take time to meditate every day even if it’s only for 30 seconds.”; “I like to imagine myself in a tranquil pool swimming form the deep end to the shallow.”; “My so-called life”

Song: “Someone You Loved” by Lewis Capaldi

Judges’ guesses: Bow Wow, Darren Criss, Jared Leto

Additional clue: “I have been on the same list as one of you and it was not PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive, sorry, Ken.”

The Masked Singer continues Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.