The Masked Singer Reveals Clues for Season 4 in New Teaser

The Fox singing competition previewed its upcoming installment on Wednesday with a video filled with clues about the identities of the new masked celebrities. The hints include: a Queen Bee; vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower and mushrooms; sunglasses; two keys, one with the number 34; a bowtie; a Canadian maple leaf; a baseball glove holding a diamond; a yin-yang; a gavel; a stethoscope; 11:11; and a postcard addressed to Mel Rose.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While The Masked Singer hasn't yet revealed the costumes that contestants will be wearing on the new season, Fox recently confirmed that Nick Cannon will return as host after making anti-Semitic comments on his podcast earlier this month.

The father of three, 39, apologized for his remarks and visited a Jewish human rights group in Los Angeles to reflect and learn more about the community. Cannon also pledged to donate his first paycheck from The Masked Singer to support the center's work.

Image zoom Nick Cannon with season 3's Rhino on The Masked Singer.

RELATED VIDEO: Bow Wow Reveals How He Found Out the Night Angel Was Kandi Burruss

Image zoom Masked Singer judges (from left) Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger. Michael Becker / FOX