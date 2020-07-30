The Masked Singer Reveals Clues for Season 4 in New Teaser
The Fox singing competition will return this fall
The Masked Singer is teasing the upcoming season 4.
The Fox singing competition previewed its upcoming installment on Wednesday with a video filled with clues about the identities of the new masked celebrities. The hints include: a Queen Bee; vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower and mushrooms; sunglasses; two keys, one with the number 34; a bowtie; a Canadian maple leaf; a baseball glove holding a diamond; a yin-yang; a gavel; a stethoscope; 11:11; and a postcard addressed to Mel Rose.
While The Masked Singer hasn't yet revealed the costumes that contestants will be wearing on the new season, Fox recently confirmed that Nick Cannon will return as host after making anti-Semitic comments on his podcast earlier this month.
The father of three, 39, apologized for his remarks and visited a Jewish human rights group in Los Angeles to reflect and learn more about the community. Cannon also pledged to donate his first paycheck from The Masked Singer to support the center's work.
RELATED VIDEO: Bow Wow Reveals How He Found Out the Night Angel Was Kandi Burruss
Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss reigns as the most recent Masked Singer champ since taking home the Golden Mask in May while performing as Night Angel on season 3. Pop star Jesse McCartney earned second place as Turtle and rapper Bow Wow took third as Frog.
Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke have served as judges on the previous three seasons.
A premiere date for season 4 has not yet been announced.