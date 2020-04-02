Masked Singer: White Tiger Returns to the Jungle After Super 9 Take the Stage — Who Was Revealed?

Image zoom Michael Becker/FOX

After weeks of hearing about The Masked Singer‘s almighty Super Nine, the top three performers from Groups A, B and C finally took the stage on Wednesday’s April Fools-themed episode.

Host Nick Cannon reintroduced the competitors and offered new clues about each group. Group A — Kangaroo, Turtle and White Tiger — have a combined 15.4 million Instagram followers. Group B’s Banana, Frog and Kitty have all been interviewed by Oprah Winfrey, and Astronaut, Night Angel and Rhino of Group C racked up seven Grammy nominations between the three of them.

During the clue packages, the disguised celebs offered a super clue, and once their performance wrapped, they cleared up a rumor that might’ve fooled the viewers and judges about them by sharing what they’re not. Then after each set of three masked stars sang, the audience voted on their least favorite performance from every group. White Tiger came in last for Group A after singing “I’m Too Sexy,” Banana fell to the bottom in Group B, and Rhino’s Jonas Brothers cover made him Group C’s loser.

When Robin Thicke offered up his guess of Billy Ray Cyrus for Banana, the “Blurred Lines” singer noted that he once performed with one of Cyrus’ daughters and commented on the infamous black and white striped suit he wore while shaking it with Miley at the 2013 VMAs. “I was supposed to be a referee,” Thicke claimed.

At the end of the night, panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Thicke decided which of the bottom three singers would get sent home. Banana and Rhino lived to fight another day, meaning White Tiger did not prove to be king. Judges and viewers alike had been suggesting former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was under the White Tiger costume — and they scored a touchdown with that guess.

“I’ve always loved dancing and my dance moves were always one of a kind and I always felt like I was never on rhythm, so when I got asked to do The Masked Singer, I knew I was in. I wanted to do it,” the retired NFL pro, 30, said after being unmasked. “I wanted to learn how to sing and also I really wanted to learn how to dance.”

Some of his former teammates recognized those dance moves, though. “One or two of my teammates did contact me like, ‘Dude, that is definitely you. I know your moves, I’ve seen those moves in the locker room plenty of times,’ ” Gronkowski said. When McCarthy suggested he come out of retirement and return to the NFL locker room, the three-time Super Bowl winner responded, “You never know.”

Gronkowski went on to thank the panel for the unique experience.

“Thank you guys,” he told the judges. “I enjoyed every performance in front of you guys. I love you guys so much. I’m just so thankful to be here. Legends right in front of my eyes.”

Scroll down for a breakdown of what happened when season 3’s top nine competitors came together on Wednesday.

Turtle

Image zoom Turtle Michael Becker / FOX

Clues: running a 10K; 40 lbs. is a quarter of his body weight; “I’m hardcore about being the best at everything I do.”; “I had to become one with the turtle, like a method actor.”; “I’m not a dancer.”

Super clue: The Amazing Adventures of Shellboy comic, which costs $10.15

Song: “Higher Love” by Steve Winwood

Guesses: Chris Evans, Drew Lachey, Nick Lachey, Brian Littrell

What they’re not: “I’m not known for just one thing.”

Kangaroo

Image zoom Kangaroo Michael Becker / FOX

Clues : “I came here to show my strength and bounce back after being vilified by kanga-rumors of my past.”; “I’m incredibly nervous every time I’m on that stage.”; “I’ve been put through hell this past year.”

White Tiger

Image zoom White Tiger Michael Becker / FOX

Kitty

Image zoom Kitty Michael Becker / FOX

Banana

Image zoom Banana Michael Becker / FOX

Frog

Image zoom Frog Michael Becker/FOX

Night Angel

Image zoom Night Angel Michael Becker / FOX

Rhino

Image zoom Rhino v]Michael Becker / FO

Astronaut

Image zoom Astronaut Michael Becker / FOX

Clues: hitting a pot; an Exploring Earth book; “no tether attached”; “For years, I’ve been searching for a chance to blast away labels that have been imposed on me.”; “On my old planet, something happened that changed the course of my career. I was forced to start over but negativity made it difficult to launch again.”; “I’m not a competitive guy.”

Super clue: a broken world record

Song: “Never Gonna Give You Up” by Rick Astley

Guesses: David Archuleta, JC Chasez, Ryan Tedder

What they’re not: “I’ve never had traditional voice training.”

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on Fox.