Damar Hamlin Stops by 'The Masked Singer' on 'Sesame Street' Night and the Judges Make 2 Correct Guesses

The Masked Singer can tell you how to get to Sesame Street.

The show welcomed Big Bird, Cookie Monster, Count von Count, Elmo and their friends for Sesame Street Night on Wednesday night. The gang kicked off the evening with a cover of "Dynamite" by BTS.

Farmer Wants a Wife host Jennifer Nettles swung by, too, to join judges Nicole Scherzinger to tears. Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Robin Thicke on the panel.

Reigning champ Squirrel took the stage first and offered up an additional clue in her clue package: a wedding dress. "Say yes to the guess," Squirrel said.

Squirrel sang "Just the Two of Us" by Grover Washington Jr. featuring Bill Withers.

Afterward, for an extra clue, Elmo chatted with a boy named Damir. Damir then brought out his brother, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who entered critical condition after suddenly collapsing during a January game.

Hamlin, 24, wanted to come on the show for his little brother. "He loves Sesame Street more than most things, so we had to make it tonight," the NFL player said.

Then Hamlin offered up the additional clue in the form of a football with Jeong's face on it.

"Ken, this isn't the first time we've worked together, but it is the first time you've had more lines," Squirrel said, adding that she and the comedic actor have worked together "maybe more than once."

The panelists suggested actresses Malin Akerman, Anne Hathaway, Katherine Heigl and Kate Hudson for Squirrel's identity.

Next, Fairy introduced themselves.

"Some might say I'm a bit of a nepo fairy," Fairy said in their clue package. "I mean, while other kids had allowances, I made my pocket money charging the neighborhood kids to come over and see my dad just hanging out at home."

The video also included a black bear stirring a cauldron, a police badge, a basketball, a Christmas tree, a feather duster, a rubber duck and pictures of Emilio Estevez, Rob Lowe and Sean Penn.

"I definitely could've taken a more direct route to fame, like some of the friends I grew up with," Fairy continued. "But I chose a more divergent path, prioritizing my education and traveling the world, but eventually my destiny led me back to the limelight of Tinseltown. I guess office work just wasn't for me."

Fairy impressed with a rendition of Linda Ronstadt's "You're No Good."

Cookie Monster offered up another clue, the phrase "endless love."

"This clue should be music to your ears, a timeless classic that means so much more to me than just romance," Fairy said.

Tracee Ellis Ross, Angelina Jolie and Rashida Jones arose as possibilities for Fairy.

Last up, Jackalope.

Like Sesame Street, Jackalope said in her clue package, "I also love entertaining audiences of all ages."

Jackalope said "talking as a kid wasn't my jam" so instead, but she expressed herself through music and dance. Now, "I'm known to have a lot of influence," Jackalope said, later adding, "people all over the world began connecting with me and what I do."

Additionally, the clue package included the Scream mask and Jackalope filming social media videos.

"I created a modern family of fellow outcasts, and together we defined an industry," Jackalope concluded.

Jackalope put their spin on Shakira's "Whenever, Wherever," and Count introduce another hint, 30 under 30.

"Donald Glover, Emma Stone and Michael B. Jordan — it is an honor to be on the same list," Jackalope said.

The judges thought Jackalope could be Camila Cabello, Jenna Ortega or YouTuber Lele Pons.

Host Nick Cannon informed the audience that the time had arrived for them to vote on their favorite performance of the night; the contestant who received the fewest number of votes would get the boot. On a night of three talent performer, that ended up being Squirrel.

Underneath the rodent head turned out to be McCarthy's guess of actress Akerman, 44.

Fairy and Jackalope proceeded to go head-to-head in the Battle Royale, both offering up their take on Imagine Dragons' "On Top of the World."

The judges ultimately decided to keep Fairy around and send Jackalope home. When the mythical animal popped off her head, 28-year-old influencer and singer Pons (whom Scherzinger had suspected) appeared.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.