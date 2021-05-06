The Masked Singer Sends Home This Mega Action Star in Surprising Spicy 6 Elimination

Black Swan, Chameleon, Piglet, Robopine, Russian Dolls and Yeti continued the fight for the Golden Mask trophy on Wednesday's episode of the Fox singing competition

This post contains spoilers from Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer.

The Spicy 6 heated up Cinco de Mayo on The Masked Singer Wednesday night as Black Swan, Chameleon, Piglet, Robopine, Russian Dolls and Yeti took the stage in pursuit of moving one step closer to winning the Golden Mask trophy.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Yeti started off the evening by spitting game on "It Takes Two" by Rob Base and DJ EZ Rock. During his clue package, Yeti talked about the importance of family and showed a panda bear, five chocolate ice cream cones and a pacifier. "I didn't really find purpose in life until I became a dad," Yeti said. "My children are always pushing me to be bold."

yeti Credit: Michael Becker/FOX

After each performance, host Nick Cannon wheeled out the Masked Singer Mind Reader and revealed what each contestant was thinking about. Yeti had corn on the brain. "Corn popped into my mind," the mythical creature said.

Robopine came up next and shared in his clue package — which featured butter and jelly — that as a kid, his family "was on food stamps." "It was a constant struggle," he added. Robo also said that a theme park ride based on one of his projects exists and that unfortunately, a close friend of his died.

"He was taken too soon in the most tragic way, but I was lucky to be on life's roller coaster with him while I could," Robopine said. "If he was here and could see me in this big robot porcupine costume, I know he'd be proud."

rob opine Credit: Michael Becker/FOX

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After giving a tender rendition of Boyz II Men's "Water Runs Dry," Robopine's mind reader clue showed a lightbulb. "I'm just not hurting for ideas," the futuristic porcupine said. "I'm addicted to creativity."

The panelists guesses included Tyrese Gibson and Usher.

Piglet followed up by revealing an embarrassing secret from their past. "Back in my fraternity days, my bros and I decided to shave our heads in unity right before the party of the year," Piglet said in their clue package that included gold bars, vampire teeth and numbers one through five. "Well, that's when I found out I have huge birthmark on the side of my head shaped like an apple. Dude, I had no idea!"

piglet Credit: Michael Becker/FOX

The farm animal belted "Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now)" by Phil Collins, which Scherzinger believed gave off boy band vibes. She tossed out Backstreet Boy Brian Littrell and 98 Degrees' Nick Lachey as potential options for who might be under the pig mask. The other judges thought Piglet could be actors Taylor Lautner, Robert Pattinson or Ian Somerhalder.

Cluedle-Doo commandeered Piglet's mind reader clue, but shared that the swine once "caught touchdowns from Dan Marino."

"I think he's going to oink his way to the top," Thicke, 44, concluded of Piglet.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Next up, Black Swan delivered an energetic take on Stevie Wonders' "Do I Do." The feathery bird shared in her clue package, "As a little girl, I would put a hat out on the street and like sing for people. I would ask what they wanted to hear. And I just had absolutely no fear." The clip additionally showed an umbrella, Swan Kissed Soda and the state of New Hampshire.

black swan Credit: Michael Becker/FOX

On Black Swan's mind: Cannon's ex-wife Mariah Carey. "For the record, I'm a huge fan of hers," she shared. "So passing her record one time was just one of the biggest moments of my entire life."

The panel considered that Black Swan may be Kesha, Christina Milian (another Cannon ex!) or Mandy Moore.

Only two of the Russian Dolls turned up for the Spicy 6 and they dueted "Shallow" by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, a performance Thicke felt earned the dolls a spot in the final.

Russian Dolls got vulnerable in their clue package, too. "Growing up, we were laughed at," one of the dolls said. "Even the way we looked was criticized. Like we could help it!" But the other doll shared, "We've embraced not being the coolest because we've reached a lot of people who maybe felt like outsiders just like us."

Russian dolls Credit: Michael Becker/FOX

The Mind Reader uncovered that the dolls were thinking about a kangaroo. "Just like kangaroo with its joeys, you never know how many of us are going to pop out," one of the disguised celebrities teased.

Hanson and Nickelback both came up as possibilities for Russian Dolls.

RELATED VIDEO: The Masked Singer's Tamera Mowry Reveals What Mannerisms Ousted the Seashell to Her Family

Chameleon closed out the Spicy 6 with a glowing performance of Busta Rhymes' "Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See." "I'm a groupie," Scherzinger, 42, joked afterwards.

The lizard revealed in their clue package that they grew up as a military kid who moved around frequently. Brownies, a plane, a captain's hat and orange slices appeared in the video as well.

Chameleon Credit: Michael Becker/FOX

The Masked Singer Mind Reader displayed a sneaker on Chameleon's mind, a clue they hoped would help the judges "take a step in the right direction." The panel suggested rappers Young Thug and Snoop Dogg for the color-changing reptile.

Once the judges and the virtual audience voted on their favorite performance of the night, Cannon announced Robopine had received the fewest number of votes and would be taking off their mask.

While a lot of the panelists thought Jamie Foxx would be under the prickly getup, it ended up being Scherzinger's guess: Fast and Furious star Gibson.

Tyrese and robopine Credit: Andrew Toth/Getty; Michael Becker/FOX

"When you have two daughters, you look for those moments to sit in front of the TV and do something fun as a family, so here I am now with a Robopine outfit on," the actor and rapper, 42, said of why he came on the show. "I just want to say thank y'all for the love."