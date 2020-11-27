The Fox singing competition served up Brocolli, Mushroom and Jellyfish for a special Thanksgiving episode on Thursday

Happy Masksgiving!

The Masked Singer moved to Thursday night this week so that Broccoli and Mushroom could be part of America's Thanksgiving table. Along with Jellyfish, the remaining Group C contestants competed for a chance to advance to the Super Six. But with only two slots available, that meant either Broccoli, Mushroom or Jellyfish would end up as a Thanksgiving leftover and head home at the end of the night.

Broccoli, Mushroom and Jellyfish started off the evening by serving up a group performance of The Jackson 5's "I Want You Back," complete with some additional clues. Jellyfish teased an "Oscar moment," Broccoli showed off some "toes & knees" and Mushroom has ties to "Washington."

Image zoom Group C takes the Masked Singer stage together | Credit: Michael Becker/FOX.

In the spirit of the holiday, the clue packages consisted of the disguised singers' loved ones sharing additional information about the person under the mask. Then after each undercover star took the stage, they brought out a turkey that featured one more game-changing clue to help panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke, joined this week by returning guest judge Jay Pharoah, make sense of who might be under the costumes.

Image zoom Judge Ken Jeong | Credit: Michael Becker/FOX.

Jellyfish continued the evening with their solo performance of Dua Lipa's "Don't Start Now" and had the judges thinking they could be a reality star like Kylie Jenner. Then Mushroom took the stage with a powerful version of Katy Perry's "Unconditionally."

"This one is frustrating me the most,” Scherzinger, 42, said of trying to figure out Mushroom's identity. "Every performance Mushroom does, for me, is transcending.”

The judges suggested Taye Diggs, Jaden Smith or The Weeknd for the fungus, but Mushroom said "the panel is totally tripping" when it came to their guesses.

Broccoli closed out with Bob Seger's “Old Time Rock & Roll” and afterward revealed that he's older than the microwave. McCarthy, 48, teased that her dad might be beneath the veggie getup based on his dance moves.

After the judges' and virtual audience's votes were tabulated, host Nick Cannon declared that Jellyfish would swim right into the Super Six, while Broccoli and Mushroom would face off in the Smackdown round. Broccoli began with his rendition of "Take Me Home to Alabama"; Mushroom hit back with Donny Hathaway's "A Song For You."

Ultimately, the judges chose Mushroom to stay and head to the Super Six, meaning Broccoli would have to unmask. The panelists offered up their final guesses, including Wayne Newton, Neil Sedaka, Paul Simon, Ringo Starr and Al Roker. Thicke, 43, nailed it though with his thought that Canadian Paul Anka could be underneath the produce ensemble.

Image zoom Broccoli; Paul Anka | Credit: Michael Becker/FOX; George Pimentel/WireImage

"I'm very humbled because we have gone through something in our country and to have this kind of fun and enjoy this like this, you should all be very, very proud," the legendary singer, 79, said of his time on the show after being unmasked.

Read on for more clues about Group C before Jellyfish and Mushroom join Crocodile, Popcorn, Seahorse and Sun in next week's Super Six.

Jellyfish

Image zoom Jellyfish | Credit: Michael Becker/FOX.

Song: “Don’t Start Now” by Dua Lipa

Clues: a fidget spinner; a tic-tac-toe game; a calculator with the numbers 57714 ("hills" upside down!); a nail file; a golden stapler; “Getting this far feels like a dream because I’m a Masked Singer superfan.”

From Jellyfish’s Accountant Sister: “Jellyfish has always been the rebel of our by-the-book family. In reality, she’s also the overachiever.”; “Even though she’s ticked off so many accomplishments already, she’s always eager to challenge herself in new arenas.”; “With her work ethic, it’s no surprise she’s come this far.”; “You’re No. 1.”

Turkey clue: “If you find this you’ll know I never performed on a stage quite like this before.”

Mushroom

Image zoom Mushroom | Credit: Michael Becker/FOX.

Song: “Unconditionally” by Katy Perry

Clues: a doll; a bull; a boxing ring; a yearbook with the message “K.I.T.”; “I’m so grateful to have this kind of fun on stage again.”

From Mushroom’s Secret Confidant: “Mushroom has always been a go-getter. In high school, Mushroom was class president with a GPA over 4.0. When Mushroom’s mind is set on something, Mushroom goes after it hardcore. Whenever it’s helping underprivileged youth or making phone calls for important causes, Mushroom’s work ethic is unrivaled.”

Turkey clue: “The name that I go by now was not my name when I first sprouted.”

Judges’ guesses: Taye Diggs, Jaden Smith, The Weeknd

Broccoli

Image zoom Broccoli | Credit: Michael Becker/FOX.

Song: “Old Time Rock & Roll” by Bob Seger

Clues: a Jason mask; five beetles; a moose; dice; “In my line of work, I am no stranger to women fawning over me.”; “What can I say? Ladies love a frontman.”

From Broccoli’s Leading Ladies: “Broccoli is truly the ringmaster of our lives. He’s always been the greatest showman. He’s larger than life. He lives to light up a room. And his showbiz stories are legendary. As a kid he used to sneak into the local circus and cut holes into the curtain so he could watch the show, dreaming about being one of the performers. Until he got caught.”; “He approaches everything with unparalleled perfectionism and pizazz.”

Turkey clue: “Do not put your broccoli in the microwave, which was invented after I was born.”

Judges’ guesses: Paul Anka, Al Roker, Ringo Starr