The Masked Singer is bringing an exciting new crop of characters to the stage for season 2.

In a new promo for the hit Fox series’ second season, judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, and Nicole Scherzinger are all stumped over which celebrities may be under the newest head-to-toe costumes.

Fantasia Burrino, Chaka Khan, and Larry Bird are all thrown out as guesses by judges McCarthy, Thicke, and Jeong, respectively, as shots of the new group of costumed performers are shown.

The song “Things That Make You Go Hmmm” plays in the promo, which the judges and host Nick Cannon sing along to. Characters seen performing in the promo include the Rottweiler, Ice Cream, Tree, Panda, Spider, Leopard and Eagle, as well as a green creature.

Season 1 of The Masked Singer, which debuted in January, saw 12 stars compete. T-Pain, dressed as the monster, took home the winning title in season 1, beating out the bee (Gladys Knight) and the peacock (Donny Osmond).

For the second season, 16 stars have signed up, meaning the competition will be even steeper.

Marina Toybina, the show’s costume designer, previously told Entertainment Weekly, “There’s a lot more variety this year. It’s visually inspiring. We want them to be more playful on stage, like a little party. These are enriched in detail. They’re walkable art.”

Rounding out the remaining season 2 costumes that have been released thus far includes the Butterfly, Egg, Flamingo and Fox — but which celebrities are under them is anybody’s guess.

Since its premiere in early January, The Masked Singer has shot to the top of the ratings list, quickly becoming Fox’s most-watched unscripted series.

The Masked Singer season 2 premieres on Sept. 25 with a two-hour event, starting at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.