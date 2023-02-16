'The Masked Singer' Season 9: Who Has Been Revealed So Far

01 of 07

The Masked Singer Season 9 Cast

Michael Becker/FOX

The Masked Singer season 9 premiered on Feb. 16 and it includes some A-list stars this time around.

On top of all the show-stopping performances, the costume department has really upped its game this season with extravagant looks, from the Gnome to Medusa.

As the season progresses, find out which celebrities are hidden under the masks as each contestant is sent home each week.