'The Masked Singer' Season 9: Who Has Been Revealed So Far

Here's a handy guide to which stars are under the masks on The Masked Singer season 9

By
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson

Published on February 16, 2023 11:43 AM
01 of 07

The Masked Singer Season 9 Cast

THE MASKED SINGER. L-R: Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger in the season nine premiere episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, Feb.15
Michael Becker/FOX

The Masked Singer season 9 premiered on Feb. 16 and it includes some A-list stars this time around.

On top of all the show-stopping performances, the costume department has really upped its game this season with extravagant looks, from the Gnome to Medusa.

As the season progresses, find out which celebrities are hidden under the masks as each contestant is sent home each week.

02 of 07

Gnome

The Masked Singer
Michael Becker/FOX; Christopher Polk/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Who is under the mask: Legendary actor Dick Van Dyke, best known for his roles on The Dick Van Dyke Show and Mary Poppins, was revealed to be the Gnome in the season 9 premiere.

Competition status: Eliminated, Week 1

03 of 07

Mustang

The Masked Singer
Michael Becker/FOX; Jason Kempin/Getty

Who is under the mask: Country singer Sara Evans was revealed to be the Mustang in the premiere.

Competition status: Eliminated, Week 1

04 of 07

Polar Bear

THE MASKED SINGER: Polar Bear.
Michael Becker/FOX

Who is under the mask: TBA

Competition status: Still in the competition

05 of 07

Night Owl

THE MASKED SINGER: Night Owl.
Michael Becker/FOX

Who is under the mask: TBA

Competition status: Still in the competition

06 of 07

Medusa

THE MASKED SINGER: Medusa.
Michael Becker/FOX

Who is under the mask: TBA

Competition status: Still in the competition

07 of 07

Rock Lobster

THE MASKED SINGER: Rock Lobster.
Michael Becker/FOX

Who is under the mask: TBA

Competition status: Still in the competition

