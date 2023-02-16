Entertainment TV 'The Masked Singer' Season 9: Who Has Been Revealed So Far Here's a handy guide to which stars are under the masks on The Masked Singer season 9 By Kelsie Gibson Kelsie Gibson Twitter Kelsie Gibson is the SEO Editor of PEOPLE Digital. Since joining the brand in 2021, she has contributed to a number of different verticals, writing and editing SEO content ranging from relationship timelines to TV and movie explainers. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kelsie worked at POPSUGAR as the Celebrity and Entertainment editor, where she wrote and edited content and conducted various interviews for online and video at press junkets, red carpets, and events such as Tribeca Film Festival. She was also formerly at Bustle, Tiger Beat, and Her Campus and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 16, 2023 11:43 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 07 The Masked Singer Season 9 Cast Michael Becker/FOX The Masked Singer season 9 premiered on Feb. 16 and it includes some A-list stars this time around. On top of all the show-stopping performances, the costume department has really upped its game this season with extravagant looks, from the Gnome to Medusa. As the season progresses, find out which celebrities are hidden under the masks as each contestant is sent home each week. Celebrities Who've Won 'The Masked Singer' 02 of 07 Gnome Michael Becker/FOX; Christopher Polk/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Who is under the mask: Legendary actor Dick Van Dyke, best known for his roles on The Dick Van Dyke Show and Mary Poppins, was revealed to be the Gnome in the season 9 premiere. Competition status: Eliminated, Week 1 03 of 07 Mustang Michael Becker/FOX; Jason Kempin/Getty Who is under the mask: Country singer Sara Evans was revealed to be the Mustang in the premiere. Competition status: Eliminated, Week 1 04 of 07 Polar Bear Michael Becker/FOX Who is under the mask: TBA Competition status: Still in the competition 05 of 07 Night Owl Michael Becker/FOX Who is under the mask: TBA Competition status: Still in the competition 06 of 07 Medusa Michael Becker/FOX Who is under the mask: TBA Competition status: Still in the competition 07 of 07 Rock Lobster Michael Becker/FOX Who is under the mask: TBA Competition status: Still in the competition