'The Masked Singer' : Show's 'Biggest Celebrity Legend' to Date Is Unmasked in Season 9 Premiere

The Masked Singer returned for its ninth season on Wednesday night and one of the two unmaskings brought judge Nicole Scherzinger to tears. Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Robin Thicke returned as panelists, too, and Nick Cannon resumed hosting duties.

Mustang kicked off the night. "From the outside, my life may look like a shiny carnival," she said in the first clue package of the season. "I've sold out arenas, I've won awards and even collaborated with Elvis."

The clues also included a bucket of soap, barbells and a bird's nest with three eggs.

"I've almost died more times than I can count," Mustang said. "But I'm a survivor. I'm hell on heels."

The black horse belted "Here I Go Again" by Whitesnake.

"We loved her," McCarthy, 50, said.

The Men in Black brought out swag bags for the new contestants that featured an extra clue. They gave Mustang a Most Beautiful People magazine cover.

"I truly believe that beauty comes from the inside," Mustang explained. "But this time, it's on the cover."

The panel guessed Pink, Suzanne Somers, The Pretenders' Chrissie Hynde and Heart's Nancy Wilson.

Gnome wheeled onto the stage next. "I've become a mainstay in your lives over the course of my storied career," Gnome teased in his clue package that also showed umbrellas and a statue with a photo of Tony Danza.

The lawn statue mentioned working with Madonna, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Robin Williams and Ben Stiller. "My address book includes all the president's men, from Barack to Biden," Gnome said.

Gnome sang Frank Sinatra's "When You're Smiling," which led Scherzinger, 44, to say, "Your voice just melted my heart."

McCarthy believed "this is the biggest celebrity legend we've ever had on The Masked Singer."

For his swag bag clue, the Men in Black presented Gnome with a medal featuring a picture of John F. Kennedy. "I met President Biden. I said, 'You know, I used to be as tall as you,'" Gnome recalled. "And he said, 'I used to have hair like you.'"

The judges thought Gnome might be Dustin Hoffman or Robert DeNiro.

Medusa closed out the premiere. "I grew up far from the spotlight — a dancer in the dark — and I never quite fit in," the mythological creature said in their clue package.

The clip showed a true love tattoo and Buckingham Palace.

"From the Super Bowl to this very stage — that's right, technically I've been here before," Medusa said. "But this time, I'm here to compete."

Medusa blew away the judges with a cover of Billie Eilish's "Happier Than Ever."

"I don't think I've ever been this speechless in nine seasons," Scherzinger said.

Medusa received a DVD stating "$340 million sold."

"Sometimes success comes in the grayest of places," Medusa said.

The panel suggested Ellie Goulding, Lorde and Meghan Markle for Medusa's identity.

Before the in-studio audience voted on their favorite performer of the night, Cannon, 42, introduced the "Ding Dong Keep It On" bell that the judges can ring up to three times to save a contestant within the first three rounds. Those three competitors will then face off in a special episode for a chance to rejoin the show.

Afterwards, the audience voted and Cannon announced Gnome would be the first undercover celebrity of the season to unmask. Gnome revealed himself to be 97-year-old acting legend Dick Van Dyke.

"This is the most seasoned and decorated entertainer we have had on our show," Cannon said.

Jeong, 53, McCarthy and Thicke, 45, stood on top of the panel desk and praised Van Dyke. Scherzinger said through tears, "I love you so much."

"You are one the reasons that I got into comedy," Jeong added.

With Gnome out of the competition, Medusa and Mustang faced off in the Battle Royale to determine who would stick around. They both put their spin on Rihanna's "Diamonds" and gave the judges a tough decision.

Ultimately, they voted for Medusa to stay in the competition, and Mustang unmasked.

Mustang popped her sparkling black head off to reveal singer Sara Evans.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.