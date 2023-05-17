'The Masked Singer' Season 9 Picks a Winner — Find Out Whether Macaw or Medusa Took Home the Golden Mask Trophy

Macaw and Medusa had two last chances to wow the crowd on Wednesday's finale

By Dana Rose Falcone
Published on May 17, 2023 09:01 PM
Medusa in the “Semi-Finals” episode of THE MASKED SINGER ; Macau in the “Quarter Finals” episode of THE MASKED SINGER
Photo: Michael Becker/FOX (2)

Warning: This post contains spoilers from The Masked Singer season 9 finale.

It all came down to Macaw and Medusa.

The two undercover celebrities made it to The Masked Singer season 9 finale, but only one would take home the Golden Mask trophy. Judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke helped make the tough call as Macaw and Medusa each gave two last performances.

Macaw kicked things off by talking about why he liked taking the stage as the colorful bird. "I can show the colors I was too afraid to show and I'm able to tap deeper emotionally in my performances," he said in his clue package.

The parrot also admitted he hesitated returning to television out of fear of "being judged again."

"If I win, it means I actually can win something," Macaw added.

Macau in the “Semi-Finals” episode of THE MASKED SINGER
Michael Becker/FOX

Macaw sang "Hold Back the River" by James Bay.

"This is the strongest performance I have seen you do all season," said Ken, 53.

David Archuleta, Darren Criss and Neil Patrick Harris were named as possible identities for Macaw.

Next, Medusa said in her clue package that her costume wouldn't shock those closest to her.

"I think people who know me wouldn't be the least bit surprised I'm wearing a costume with a bunch of snakes all over it and looking creepy," Medusa said. "I mean, a cheeky reptilian enchantress is basically my aesthetic."

Medusa in the “Season Finale” episode of THE MASKED SINGER
Michael Becker/FOX

Medusa also shouted out The Masked Singer's Queen of Hearts, a.k.a. Jewel, in the package.

The mythical creature covered Sia's "Elastic Heart," causing Robin, 46, to say: "You've been one of my favorites of all nice seasons. You are one of the best we've ever had. Period."

The panel guessed Medusa could be Bishop Briggs, Fergie, Grimes or Shirley Manson.

"If there was a tie right now, I would not be upset," Ken said.

RELATED VIDEO: Ken Jeong Makes a Correct Guess on The Masked Singer's ABBA Night: 'I Never Get Anything Right'

Before Macaw sang for the last time, he recalled his path to the finale in one ultimate clue package.

"I had a major injury last year that left me silent for three months," Macaw said. "I was also going through some pretty big life events and I began to wonder if this is really for me."

Macaw closed out with "All by Myself" by Eric Carmen.

"I had a lot of anxiety before coming onto this show because I was afraid to show myself," Macaw said. "And it's been a difficult last couple years."

In her final clue package, Medusa said she hoped she made her son proud with her showing on The Masked Singer.

"I hope when my son watches this, he'll hear Medusa's message that we are capable of being so many different things all at once; that with great loss, there is always still joy. And more than anything, it's worth fighting for," Medusa said. "I hope I make him proud."

Medusa closed out with "Welcome to the Black Parade" by My Chemical Romance.

"To me, that sounded like a winning anthem that she just sang," said Jenny, 50.

That meant a lot to Medusa. "The fact that I got to end my journey with my sister's favorite song and sadly she's no longer here, it means so much truly for my spirt and my soul," Medusa said. "I really needed this, so thank you."

From there, host Nick Cannon announced Medusa as the season 9 winner.

"Oh my God!" Medusa shouted. "Thank you so much! Thank you. This is the craziest, kindest thing ever, so thank you."

Medusa left the stage to let Macaw unmask. When he did, 44-year-old Nicole's guess of American Idol alum Archuleta, 32, appeared.

THE MASKED SINGER: Macau; David Archuleta attends The Queerties 2023 Awards
Michael Becker/FOX; Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images

Nicole's streak continued when Medusa took off her snake-covered costume, as her suggestion of British singer Briggs, 30, popped out.

THE MASKED SINGER: Medusa; Bishop Briggs attends the Environmental Media Association Awards Gala
Michael Becker/FOX; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Nick, 42, concluded by saying fans can expect The Masked Singer to return in the fall for its 10th season.

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/stories/arianamadix/3104404163257792931/?hl=en
Ariana Madix Is 'Falling in Love' with Boyfriend Daniel Wai, Says Source: 'They Have a Special Bond'
Jennifer Flavin Stallone, Sistine Stallone, Sylvester Stallone, Sophia Stallone and Scarlet Stallone
Sophia Stallone Says Her Father Sylvester Becomes 'Full-On Rambo' When She Brings a Date Home
MAFS: Decision Day Arrives but Shaq Is Unsure If He Can Be the Man Kirsten 'Needed Me to Be'
'MAFS' : Decision Day Arrives but Shaq Is Unsure If He Can Be the Man Kirsten 'Wanted Me to Be' (Exclusive)
RHONJ RECAP: Gia Giudice Accuses Joe and Melissa Gorga of 'Trying to Put a Wedge' in Family's Younger Generation
'RHONJ' : Gia Giudice Says Zio Joe Can 'Do Better' After Rumor About Melissa Gorga's Infidelity Emerges
Steve Carell
'The Office' Stars Celebrate 10 Years Since Series Finale: 'A Lot of Beauty in Ordinary Things'
love is blind season 3
'Love Is Blind' 's Colleen Reed Reveals Plans to Move in with Husband Matt Bolton 2 Years into Marriage
Teen Mom's Janelle Evans Reunites with Mom for Rare Family Photo: 'Nice When We Can All Get Along'. https://www.instagram.com/p/CsReJNDunJ_/. Jenelle Evans/Instagram
'Teen Mom' 's Jenelle Evans Reunites with Her Mother for Rare Family Photo: 'Nice When We Can All Get Along'
Teresa Giudice's Husband Threatens to 'Bury' Joe and Melissa Gorga in Heated Preview for Wedding Special
Teresa Giudice's Husband Threatens to 'Bury' Joe and Melissa Gorga in Preview for 'RHONJ' Wedding Special
Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion', Tcl Chinese Theatre Imax, Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States - 07 Jun 2022 American actress Ariana Madix arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on June 6, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States; Raquel Leviss attends the "Give Them Lala Beauty" party hosted by Lala Kent of "Vanderpump Rules" at Beauty & Essex on June 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images); Television personality Tom Sandoval attends the grand opening of Vanderpump à Paris at Paris Las Vegas on April 21, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
'VPR' : Raquel and Sandoval Had Sex in Her Car While Ariana Was Reeling from Her Dog's Death (Exclusive)
Paige DeSorbo, Craig Conover
'Summer House' : Craig Says He and Paige 'Have More Stuff to Work Out Than We Thought' as She Calls Him a 'Baby'
Garcelle Beauvais at the Emily's List 6th Annual Pre-Oscar Breakfast held at the Beverly Hills Hilton
Garcelle Beauvais Laughs About 'RHOBH's' 'S---show' New Season but Says Son Was 'Used' by 'VPR' Producers (Exclusive)
Jeremy Strong attends the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Jeremy Strong Recalls His Dad's Life-Saving Heroism When He Was 8: 'He Broke All the Bones' in His Legs
90 Day's Gabe and Isabel Celebrate Anniversary As Wedding Airs
'90 Day' 's Gabe and Isabel Celebrate First Anniversary as Wedding Airs on TLC: 'I'd Do It All Over'
Meri Brown; Kody Brown
'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Says She Manifested 'Meeting a Bunch of Guys' After Kody Split
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19117 -- Pictured: Sheree Whitfield -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images) ; Martell Holt attends the 2019 Bounce Trumpet Awards on January 19, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Moses Robinson/Getty Images for Bounce Trumpet Awards )
'RHOA' : Shereé Is 'Appalled' at Her Friends 'Ambushing' Martell — but Kenya Calls His Response 'Abusive'
NBCUNIVERSAL UPFRONT EVENTS -- NBC Entertainment's 2022/23 New Season Press Junket in New York City on Monday, May 16, 2022 -- Pictured: Kenya Moore, "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" on Bravo -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Kenya Moore's New Love Interest Makes Her Feel 'Like a Woman Again' amid Divorce: 'I Just Feel Alive'