'The Masked Singer' Season 9 Picks a Winner — Find Out Whether Macaw or Medusa Took Home the Golden Mask Trophy

It all came down to Macaw and Medusa.

The two undercover celebrities made it to The Masked Singer season 9 finale, but only one would take home the Golden Mask trophy. Judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke helped make the tough call as Macaw and Medusa each gave two last performances.

Macaw kicked things off by talking about why he liked taking the stage as the colorful bird. "I can show the colors I was too afraid to show and I'm able to tap deeper emotionally in my performances," he said in his clue package.

The parrot also admitted he hesitated returning to television out of fear of "being judged again."

"If I win, it means I actually can win something," Macaw added.

Macaw sang "Hold Back the River" by James Bay.

"This is the strongest performance I have seen you do all season," said Ken, 53.

David Archuleta, Darren Criss and Neil Patrick Harris were named as possible identities for Macaw.

Next, Medusa said in her clue package that her costume wouldn't shock those closest to her.

"I think people who know me wouldn't be the least bit surprised I'm wearing a costume with a bunch of snakes all over it and looking creepy," Medusa said. "I mean, a cheeky reptilian enchantress is basically my aesthetic."

Medusa also shouted out The Masked Singer's Queen of Hearts, a.k.a. Jewel, in the package.

The mythical creature covered Sia's "Elastic Heart," causing Robin, 46, to say: "You've been one of my favorites of all nice seasons. You are one of the best we've ever had. Period."

The panel guessed Medusa could be Bishop Briggs, Fergie, Grimes or Shirley Manson.

"If there was a tie right now, I would not be upset," Ken said.

Before Macaw sang for the last time, he recalled his path to the finale in one ultimate clue package.

"I had a major injury last year that left me silent for three months," Macaw said. "I was also going through some pretty big life events and I began to wonder if this is really for me."

Macaw closed out with "All by Myself" by Eric Carmen.

"I had a lot of anxiety before coming onto this show because I was afraid to show myself," Macaw said. "And it's been a difficult last couple years."

In her final clue package, Medusa said she hoped she made her son proud with her showing on The Masked Singer.

"I hope when my son watches this, he'll hear Medusa's message that we are capable of being so many different things all at once; that with great loss, there is always still joy. And more than anything, it's worth fighting for," Medusa said. "I hope I make him proud."

Medusa closed out with "Welcome to the Black Parade" by My Chemical Romance.

"To me, that sounded like a winning anthem that she just sang," said Jenny, 50.

That meant a lot to Medusa. "The fact that I got to end my journey with my sister's favorite song and sadly she's no longer here, it means so much truly for my spirt and my soul," Medusa said. "I really needed this, so thank you."

From there, host Nick Cannon announced Medusa as the season 9 winner.

"Oh my God!" Medusa shouted. "Thank you so much! Thank you. This is the craziest, kindest thing ever, so thank you."

Medusa left the stage to let Macaw unmask. When he did, 44-year-old Nicole's guess of American Idol alum Archuleta, 32, appeared.

Nicole's streak continued when Medusa took off her snake-covered costume, as her suggestion of British singer Briggs, 30, popped out.

Nick, 42, concluded by saying fans can expect The Masked Singer to return in the fall for its 10th season.