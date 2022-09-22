'The Masked Singer' Season 8: Who Has Been Revealed So Far

01 of 20 The Masked Singer Is Back For Season 8 Michael Becker/FOX The Masked Singer season 8 premiered on Sept. 21 and the competition is heating up this year! In addition to featuring some new rules, they are even more extravagant costumes, including Venus Fly Trap, Harp, and Scarecrow. Wondering which famous stars are hidden under the masks? We've got you covered. Here's a breakdown on which celebrity have been unmasked and who is still competing for the coveted Golden Mask trophy.

02 of 20 Knight Michael Becker/FOX; Daniel Boczarski/Getty Clues: The Knight listed several clues in their clue package, including that they are Shakespearean-trained, they have appeared on stage, TV, and film, have worked with George Lucas and have thrown two chairs on national TV. Who is under the mask: Star Trek actor William Shatner was under the Knight mask. Status on the competition: Eliminated, Week 1

03 of 20 Hedgehog Michael Becker/FOX; Stephen Lovekin/Getty Clues: In their clue package, the Hedgehog appears to have an accent and there are several shots of London throughout. They also hint at being a knight and noted that they have won a Grammy and a Tony. Who is under the mask: The Hedgehog was Monty Python actor Eric Idle. Status on the competition: Eliminated, Week 1

04 of 20 Hummingbird FOX Clues: The Hummingbird appears to be an NFL athlete as they were shown on a football stage during their clue package and noted that they have dominated the Super Bowl. They also made reference to being on a patriotic team, which could mean they played for the Patriots. Who is under the mask: TBA, but some of the biggest guesses from the judges were Peyton Manning and Tom Brady (though Brady has denied those rumors). Status on the competition: Still in the competition

05 of 20 Harp FOX Clues: The Harp noted that before landing "the role of a lifetime," they auditioned for "the biggest show in the world" when they were a teenager and was rejected. They also noted that some of their biggest accomplishments include awards for singing, acting, and comedy. Who is under the mask: TBA, though some of the biggest guesses from the judges were former American Idol stars Jordin Sparks and Jennifer Hudson. Another popular guess from fans is Amber Riley, who was rejected on American Idol before making it big on Glee. Status on the competition: Still in the competition

