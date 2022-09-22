'The Masked Singer' Season 8: Who Has Been Revealed So Far

As you tune into The Masked Singer season 8, here's a handy guide to which stars have been revealed, the most notable clues, and who is still in the competition

By
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson

Kelsie Gibson is the SEO Editor of PEOPLE Digital. Since joining the brand in 2021, she has contributed to a number of different verticals, writing and editing SEO content ranging from relationship timelines to TV and movie explainers. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kelsie worked at POPSUGAR as the Celebrity and Entertainment editor, where she wrote and edited content and conducted various interviews for online and video at press junkets, red carpets, and events such as Tribeca Film Festival. She was also formerly at Bustle, Tiger Beat, and Her Campus and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 22, 2022 12:02 PM
01 of 20

The Masked Singer Is Back For Season 8

Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nick Cannon, Nicole Scherzinger and Ken Jeong.
Michael Becker/FOX

The Masked Singer season 8 premiered on Sept. 21 and the competition is heating up this year!

In addition to featuring some new rules, they are even more extravagant costumes, including Venus Fly Trap, Harp, and Scarecrow.

Wondering which famous stars are hidden under the masks? We've got you covered. Here's a breakdown on which celebrity have been unmasked and who is still competing for the coveted Golden Mask trophy.

02 of 20

Knight

THE MASKED SINGER. Knight, William Shatner
Michael Becker/FOX; Daniel Boczarski/Getty

Clues: The Knight listed several clues in their clue package, including that they are Shakespearean-trained, they have appeared on stage, TV, and film, have worked with George Lucas and have thrown two chairs on national TV.

Who is under the mask: Star Trek actor William Shatner was under the Knight mask.

Status on the competition: Eliminated, Week 1

03 of 20

Hedgehog

Eric Idle THE MASKED SINGER. Hedgehog
Michael Becker/FOX; Stephen Lovekin/Getty

Clues: In their clue package, the Hedgehog appears to have an accent and there are several shots of London throughout. They also hint at being a knight and noted that they have won a Grammy and a Tony.

Who is under the mask: The Hedgehog was Monty Python actor Eric Idle.

Status on the competition: Eliminated, Week 1

04 of 20

Hummingbird

Masked Singer Season 8 - Hummingbird
FOX

Clues: The Hummingbird appears to be an NFL athlete as they were shown on a football stage during their clue package and noted that they have dominated the Super Bowl. They also made reference to being on a patriotic team, which could mean they played for the Patriots.

Who is under the mask: TBA, but some of the biggest guesses from the judges were Peyton Manning and Tom Brady (though Brady has denied those rumors).

Status on the competition: Still in the competition

05 of 20

Harp

Masked Singer Season 8 - Harp
FOX

Clues: The Harp noted that before landing "the role of a lifetime," they auditioned for "the biggest show in the world" when they were a teenager and was rejected. They also noted that some of their biggest accomplishments include awards for singing, acting, and comedy.

Who is under the mask: TBA, though some of the biggest guesses from the judges were former American Idol stars Jordin Sparks and Jennifer Hudson. Another popular guess from fans is Amber Riley, who was rejected on American Idol before making it big on Glee.

Status on the competition: Still in the competition

06 of 20

Scarecrow

The Masked Singer Season 8 - Scarecrow
FOX

Who is under the mask: TBA

07 of 20

Avocado

Masked Singer Season 8 - Avocado
FOX

Who is under the mask: TBA

08 of 20

Beetle

Masked Singer Season 8 - Beetle
FOX

Who is under the mask: TBA

09 of 20

Fortune Teller

Masked Singer Season 8 - Fortune Teller
FOX

Who is under the mask: TBA

10 of 20

Bride

Masked Singer Season 8 - Bride
FOX

Who is under the mask: TBA

11 of 20

Lambs

Masked Singer Season 8 - Lambs
FOX

Who is under the mask: TBA

12 of 20

Walrus

Masked Singer Season 8 - Walrus
FOX

Who is under the mask: TBA

13 of 20

Venus Fly Trap

Masked Singer Season 8 - Venus Fly Trap
FOX

Who is under the mask: TBA

14 of 20

Sir Bug a Boo

Masked Singer Season 8 - Sir Bug a Boo
FOX

Who is under the mask: TBA

15 of 20

Robo Girl

Masked Singer Season 8 - Robo Girl
FOX

Who is under the mask: TBA

16 of 20

Pi-Rat

Masked Singer Season 8 - Pirate-Rat
FOX

Who is under the mask: TBA

17 of 20

Panther

Masked Singer Season 8 - Panther
FOX

Who is under the mask: TBA

18 of 20

Mummies

Masked Singer Season 8 - Mummies
FOX

Who is under the mask: TBA

19 of 20

Milkshake

Masked Singer Season 8 - Milk Shake
FOX

Who is under the mask: TBA

20 of 20

Maize

The Masked Singer Season 8 - Maize
FOX

Who is under the mask: TBA

Related Articles
THE MASKED SINGER. Hedgehog
3 Contestants Eliminated in 'The Masked Singer' Season 8 Premiere — and Only 1 Person Moves Forward
THE MASKED SINGER. Knight, William Shatner
William Shatner Admits His 'Masked Singer' Performance as Knight 'Went to Hell'
masked singer
'The Masked Singer:' Who's Been Revealed So Far?
“Don’t Talk to Me” shirt, Masked Singer
20 of the Wildest Rules You Didn't Know Contestants Have to Follow on 'The Masked Singer'
The Masked Singer
'The Masked Singer' : Who's Been Revealed So Far — Season 7
The Masked Singer
'The Masked Singer' Names a Season 7 Winner — Find Out Who Took Home the Golden Mask Trophy
The Masked Singer
1 Contestant Accidentally Unmasks, Another Chokes During 'The' 'Masked Singer' Season 7 Premiere
Dalmatian, Cupcake and Mallard
'The Masked Singer' Season 6: Group B Debuts — and 1 Star with a Kardashian-Jenner Tie Gets Ousted
rupaul
'RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race' Season 2 Premiere Sees 9 Stars Transform, 1 Emmy Winner Go Home
THE MASKED SINGER
'The Masked Singer' Picks the Last Season 7 Finalist Who Will Compete for the Golden Mask Trophy
masked singer
'The Masked Singer' Season 6 Kicks Off with a Double Elimination — Find Out Who Went Home
The Masked Singer
'The Masked Singer' 's First Season 7 Double Elimination Sends Home 2 Stars
Mother Nature
'Masked Singer' Continues Season 6 Premiere with What 'Might Be the Biggest Upset' in Show History
THE MASKED SINGER
'The Masked Singer' Eliminates Fan Favorite Character in the Race for the Last Spot in the Finale
The Masked Singer
Ken Jeong Walks Off of 'The Masked Singer' Set After 1 Contestant's Unmasking: 'I'm Done'
The Masked Singer
'The Masked Singer' 's Group A Does the Time Warp in Halloween Episode — and Unmasks 1 More Celeb