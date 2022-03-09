The Masked Singer: Who's Been Revealed So Far — Season 7
Find out which celebrities have been unmasked on television's most talked-about singing competition with a twist
The Masked Singer Is Back!
Season 7 of the Fox reality competition The Masked Singer is here and this time, the contestants have been split into three groups: The Good, The Bad or The Cuddly.
Last season, Queen of Hearts, a.k.a. singer Jewel, took home the Gold Mask trophy. This season's lineup — Armadillo, Baby Mammoth, Cyclops, Firefly, Hydra, Jack in the Box, Lemur, McTerrier, Miss Teddy, The Prince, Ram, Ringmaster, Space Bunny, Thingamabob and Queen Cobra — is stacked with mystery stars who are ready to take on the competition. Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke have returned as judges and Nick Cannon is back as host.
Before diving into who has been revealed this week, check out the history of unmasked celebs and every single Masked Singer winner so far.
The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on Fox.
Season 7, Week 1: McTerrier
Celebrity Behind the Mask: Duff Goldman
To kick off the premiere, Team Cuddly sent out Thingamabob, who performed Bon Jovi's "Wanted Dead or Alive." Next, Team Good's McTerrier took the stage to play their rendition of Loverboy's "Working for the Weekend" by playing the drums. He rocked out so hard that at the end of the performance, McTerrier's costume head fell off! The judges quickly turned around to avoid identifying McTerrier, and the crew swiftly helped the star put the head back on.
Cyclops from Team Bad followed up the shocking moment by belting "My Sacrifice" by Creed. Firefly continued the evening for Team Good with a slowed-down version of Chaka Khan's "Ain't Nobody" — but then they started choking and had to be ushered off stage. Ram jumped on in the meantime to perform "I Want You to Want Me" by Cheap Trick.
At the end of the eventful night, the panel and studio audience voted for their favorite performance and host Cannon revealed that McTerrier received the least votes. Pastry chef and Food Network star Duff Goldman turned out to be under the furry white getup.
"I was just really worried that I let everybody down," Goldman told PEOPLE, when asked how he felt when his costume head fell off. "I didn't want to ruin the show. "
Despite the hiccup, Goldman said he loves music and added that if he was asked back on the show, he "would do it again in a heartbeat."