Season 7 of the Fox reality competition The Masked Singer is here and this time, the contestants have been split into three groups: The Good, The Bad or The Cuddly.

Last season, Queen of Hearts, a.k.a. singer Jewel, took home the Gold Mask trophy. This season's lineup — Armadillo, Baby Mammoth, Cyclops, Firefly, Hydra, Jack in the Box, Lemur, McTerrier, Miss Teddy, The Prince, Ram, Ringmaster, Space Bunny, Thingamabob and Queen Cobra — is stacked with mystery stars who are ready to take on the competition. Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke have returned as judges and Nick Cannon is back as host.

Before diving into who has been revealed this week, check out the history of unmasked celebs and every single Masked Singer winner so far.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on Fox.