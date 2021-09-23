The Masked Singer Season 6 Kicks Off with a Double Elimination — Find Out Who Went Home

This post contains spoilers from Wednesday's season 6 premiere of The Masked Singer.

The first day of fall brought out Mother Nature and her four Group A competitors when The Masked Singer season 6 debuted on Wednesday.

Judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke returned to make their guesses about who could be under the disguises, and Nick Cannon resumed his job as host. He also announced that the premiere would feature a double elimination.

Skunk took the stage first and revealed in their clue package that they "relate to the duality" of their black and white costume. "There might be misconceptions that I'm quick to get into a fight, but honey, that couldn't be further from the truth," Skunk said, adding that they "took a break for a minute to focus on family, but I'm ready to get back out there." The video also showed a vase with the letter "D" (a diva!) and took place on a train.

Skunk sang "Diamonds" by Sam Smith and told Cannon, 40, that they went on the show because they "felt like it was time for me to take a big leap and do something I hadn't done in a long time." Thicke, 44, thought Skunk had "been singing her whole life" and accordingly, the panelists suggested singers Anita Baker, Mary J. Blige and Toni Braxton.

Octopus came up next and called eight his lucky number in his clue package, which featured alphabet blocks and a golden telephone. "I reached success at a very young age," Octopus said. But that led to their downfall. "People wanted me out and I fell," the sea creature continued. "And when you're this big and you fall, you fall pretty hard." Octo said they needed to "learn to let go of my ego" in order to get back on top.

The eight-legged invertebrate sang "Tutti Frutti" by Little Richard and told Cannon he went on The Masked Singer because his mom loves the show. The judges tossed out past and present NBA stars Dwight Howard, Shaquille O'Neal and Dennis Rodman.

Pufferfish continued the under-the-sea vibes and shared in their clue package that they know "a thing or two about defending myself." The video showed a disco ball, the Scales of Justice, test tubes, beakers, dry ice and a boomerang. "My voice was always different and not necessarily in a good way," Pufferfish continued. "I was ridiculed a lot, so I had to learn to stand up for myself."

The mother of all performers graced the Masked Singer stage next when Mother Nature came out. In her clue package — which flashed a photo of season 2 winner Wayne Brady — Mother Nature said, "I've done it all. As season changed, so did I. But there's one thing I never had the chance to do: be a mother. It took me a while to come to terms with it, until I realized the family that I already have."

The earth mama belted "I'm Coming Out" by Diana Ross, which caused Thicke to guess the Grammy winner's daughter Tracee Ellis Ross. The other panelists suggested comedians Tiffany Haddish, Chelsea Handler and Aisha Tyler.

"Mother Nature is a force to be reckoned with," Mother Nature said of why she picked the getup. "She's beautiful and scary at the same time."

Bull closed out the premiere by telling their story of growing up in a "small, small town surrounded by cows" to becoming "my own boss — and eventually Hollywood and even Forbes took notice." Bull's clue package also showed a map with Cooperstown, season 3's Astronaut (country singer Hunter Hayes) and a stuffed lion.

The bovine animal started their performance of Train's "Drops of Jupiter" behind the judges' desk — and received myriad praise from them. "That was amazing," said McCarthy, 48.

Jeong, 51, declared, "That looks like a superstar to me!"

Bull told Cannon, though, "I'm actually quite shy about signing."

Then it came time for the judges, studio audience and superfans at home to vote for their favorite performance. The two undercover singers who received the least amount of votes would be sent home. First, Cannon announced Octopus would be taking off his mask. And surprisingly, Jeong correctly guessed Octo as Los Angeles Lakers player Dwight Howard.

"It was hot in this suit," Howard, 35, said after being unmasked. "The mask weighed like 55 lbs.! I was sweating, smiling and singing."

Next, Cannon declared that Mother Nature would be going home. But viewers will have to wait for part two of the premiere on Thursday to find out the green queen's identity.