The Masked Singer Season 6: Iconic Comedian Gets Sent Home as a Wildcard Spices Up Group A

This post contains spoilers from Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer.

Group A is back for a house party-themed episode of The Masked Singer.

Wednesday's episode of the Fox competition series featured contestants Bull, Hamster, Skunk and Baby — plus a new wildcard player. As always, host Nick Cannon and judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke were there to keep the party going.

Bull kicked things off with a clue package that included a peek at a set of scrubs and an invitation to Carnegie Hall.

"I am no stranger to a house party," Bull said. "My parties are notorious for having great music, everybody dancing — it is the litty, city committee."

"When I was a kid, I was actually a wallflower but now I'm the life of the party, couldn't be a more important time for me to perform this specific song, and show my solidarity, and my support of the one and only Britney Spears," they continued, before jumping into an electric performance of Spears' "Circus."

the masked singer Credit: fox

Following the performance, Cannon brought out Bull's "party favor," a wrapped gift with the emphasis on the "wrapped" aspect.

Hamster came out next with a clue package including a framed photo of a Basset Hound and a suitcase, with the focus on "friends."

"As you probably guessed by now, I'm a bit of a party animal, and you should have seen me in my 20s. I was living in a huge city working with my best pals," they said.

"The fun that we had when we were younger was the most fun ever," Hamster added. "There's nothing like not being famous and the next day being famous. And that's what happened to all of us, and the fact that we're still friends all these years later is phenomenal, they're really going to get a kick out of me being here, and I'll prove myself."

the masked singer Credit: fox

After singing Queen's "Crazy Little Thing Called Love," Hamster revealed their party favor to be a hat with water bottles on each side — "I like to stay hydrated with my friends at the party," they said.

Next up was Skunk, who began in their clue package, "Listen, I've been to some of the most epic parties around. I mean the glitz, the glamour, some of the most iconic people in the world."

the masked singer Credit: fox

While the clip showed glimpses of a puffer fish and a tray of food including a family-sized box of cookies, Skunk continued, "I used to be the hostess with the mostess but these days I limit the people that I allow into my personal space. And as you get older you realize it's okay to remove the wrong people from your life."

Skunk then gave a soulful performance of "Midnight Train to Georgia" by Gladys Knight & The Pips and brought out a boombox playing Gospel music as their party favor.

"Some say turn down for what, I say turn it up so the whole empire can hear you," Skunk said, prompting guesses of Taraji P. Henson, Queen Latifah and Tamar Braxton.

the masked singer Credit: fox

Baby then prepared to take the stage, teasing an RV bus and a baby book in their clue package.

"I love a good house party, the best house party I've ever been on was a trip — it was a house party on a bus, cross country," they said. "I got to bring my whole family along for the ride, I even got pictures of my kids taking a bath in the sink."

Baby launched into a unique rendition of the Flintstones theme song before showing off their party favor: a tailgate grill and cooler filled with baby bottles.

the masked singer Credit: fox

The long-awaited wildcard then came on stage and revealed themselves as a hot Pepper.

"I'm excited to come into the competition as a wildcard, especially as the Pepper. I want to spice things up. You know, I've always had my own flavor, and I'm constantly thinking of ways to not be bland," Pepper teased. "This last year has been the craziest — something I did went viral basically overnight. It spread like fire. I never expected any of it, but the coolest part was seeing people take what I did and add their own flavor to it."

Their clue package included a tic-tac-toe board, leaving the judges speculating about whether Pepper is of TikTok fame.

"Do you know how they say strike when the iron is hot? That's why I'm here," Pepper said. "You know, what the hell, why not get out there and keep the flame alive and party as the Pepper?"

After a performance of Labrinth's "Jealous" that left Scherzinger in tears, Pepper said their party favor was a pair of roller skates because you don't need a driver's license to use them.

the masked singer Credit: fox

Finally, it was time for the audience, at-home superfans and judges to cast their votes and determine who would have to reveal their true identity and head home. Cannon shared that it was Baby who received the lowest amount of votes and needed to unmask.

Underneath the big baby costume? None other than actor, stand-up comic and radio personality Larry the Cable Guy.