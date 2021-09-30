Banana Split, Cupcake, Dalmatian, Mallard and Queen of Hearts took the stage for the first time on Wednesday's episode of the Fox competition series

The Masked Singer Season 6: Group B Debuts — and 1 Star with a Kardashian-Jenner Tie Gets Ousted

This post contains spoilers from Wednedsay's episode of The Masked Singer.

Welcome to the party!

Queen of Hearts started off the evening by opening their heart in their clue package. "The truth is, I have spent my entire life learning how to champion my own heart," Queen of Hearts said. The video showed 10:00 on a clock, Tin Man from The Wizard of Oz, a chess piece, a ghost and a photo of Queen of Hearts' BFF Hilary Swank.

Queen of Hearts sang Lady Gaga's "Born this Way" and said they picked their costume because, "I feel like the world's just so noisy, so I'm here to be a big old blaring, blasting megaphone heart."

The panel thought Queen of Hearts could be Fergie, Kellie Pickler, Britney Spears, Carrie Underwood or Renee Zellweger.

Mallard flew out next. The duck said in their clue package, which displayed a picture of BFF Chris Pratt, that they scored a platinum album and grew up "hustlin'" before they found "the human jukebox of a school bus." Mallard proceeded to sing Big & Rich's "Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)."

The judges tossed out a slew of country stars as guesses for Mallard's identity, including Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Garth Brooks, Billy Ray Cyrus, Alan Jackson, Sam Hunt and Brad Paisley.

Cupcake kept things sweet with their rendition of "Heatwave" by Martha Reeves and the Vandellas. In their clue package, Cupcake said, "It's been a long time since I've been solo. I'm used to sharing the spotlight." The darling dessert also shared that they came on the show because "someone I love just got some news about their health." The video displayed a coffee pot, a bottle of whiskey and three heart-shaped pancakes.

Cannon, 40, then asked Cupcake how they felt about being on The Masked Singer. "Well, I was supposed to be here with some other sweet things, but now I'm all alone," the sugary confection confessed.

Scherzinger, 43, said she got "legend vibes" from Cupcake and tossed out Roberta Flack and Leslie Jones as guesses. The other panelists suggested Tina Turner and RuPaul.

Dalmatian followed up with their tale of success. "As a kid, I always visualized my success," the dog said in their clue package. "Growing up, there wasn't really a playbook for my game, so I had to make my own." The package featured Edvard Munch's The Scream painting, a grey cat and a Frisbee.

Dalmatian fittingly rapped "Beautiful" by Snoop Dogg featuring Pharrell Williams. "He was working the stage," Scherzinger said.

The pooch said they chose their spotted disguise since "I always feel like I'm the underdog." Dalmatian received rapper Nelly and comedians Kevin Hart and Katt Williams as guesses.

Duo Banana Split closed out the celebration. Ice Cream recalled in the clue package their false start in Hollywood, giving up a day job at the first sign of success. "I quit when I thought I got my big break, only to have to beg for it back," the cone said. But "there's no such thing as an overnight success," Banana added. Ice Cream called Banana a collaborator "who sticks with me through the sweet and sour and shares my same wacky dreams."

Banana Split covered "A Million Dreams" from The Great Showman, with Ice Cream on vocals and Banana on piano. Afterward, Cannon asked if the pair had worked together before.

"We don't work together all the time, but I think when we have worked together in the past, we've worked really well," Ice Cream said.

Banana added, "Well actually, Banana is good by itself."

Then it came time for the studio audience, at-home superfans and judges to cast their vote for their favorite performance. With the votes counted, Cannon revealed that Dalmatian received the least amount and would have to unmask.

Underneath the swaggy canine costume was rapper Tyga.

Dalmatian/ TYGA

"I thought you would definitely know, Robin, for sure!" the "Rack City" rapper, 31, told Thicke, 44.

When Cannon asked Tyga why he wanted to come on the show, Kylie Jenner's ex mentioned another hip-hop star who appeared on a previous season.

"I saw Wayne do it!" Tyga said of season 3's Lil Wayne.