Black Swan, Chameleon and Piglet battled it out one last time on Wednesday night for the top prize

This post contains spoilers from Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Chameleon came back out for a solo performance of "Gangsta's Paradise" by Coolio featuring L.V.

The Masked Singer -- Chameleon Credit: Michael Becker/FOX

In Chameleon's final clue package, he said he wanted to win the show for his son and in memory of his sister. "I originally signed up for this for my kid because it's one of our favorite shows to watch together," the psychedelic lizard said. "But it's turned out to be one of the coolest experiences of my life."

Next, Black Swan shared in her clue package that she felt proud of herself for making it to the finale in spite of her stage fright, which might surprise fans "because I was known around the world before I got my driver's license." Then the majestic bird belted Michael Bolton's "How Am I Supposed to Live Without You."

The Masked Singer -- Black Swan Credit: Michael Becker/FOX

When Cannon asked Black Swan why she wanted to win The Masked Singer, she said "it would mean that I conquered some fears."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"Like a lot of artists, I had to cancel my tour in 2020 and I got scared at some point," Black Swan continued. "I'm like, okay, I'm facing it again. I'm back in it in a different way."

Piglet rounded out the finale, saying in his last clue package that he hoped to bring home the Golden Mask trophy for his kids.

The Masked Singer -- Piglet Credit: Michael Becker/FOX

"I was one of the first people to open up my life to the public," Piglet explained in the video. "It was before social media and — trust me — without the filters. The criticism was so much, I had to become a pretty private person after that, but being the Piglet was a freedom to just have fun."

Afterward, Piglet crooned a show-stopping version of "Faithfully" by Journey. "That's the strongest performance I've seen you do," Jeong, 51, told the swine.

McCarthy, 48, added, "I could absolutely see you taking home the Golden Mask, Piglet."

RELATED VIDEO: Tyrese Gibson Says He's an 'Open Book' So Any Hints About His Life Would Be a Dead Giveaway

Then it came time for the panel and virtual audience to cast their votes to determine exactly who would take home the trophy.

Cannon announced that the third place spot went to hip-hop artist Chameleon. The judges' final guesses for the color-changing reptile included 2 Chainz, Gucci Mane and Wiz Khalifa. And it did indeed turn out to be the "Black & Yellow" rapper.

The Masked Singer -- Chameleon -- Wiz Khalifa Credit: Michael Becker/FOX; Frazer Harrison/Getty

After unmasking, Khalifa, 33, said he had a "great, great time" on the singing competition that he appeared on for his 8-year-old son Sebastian Taylor Thomaz.

"He's probably going to be a little freaked out when he sees the Chameleon, but yeah, it was for him," Khalifa said. "I'm a fun dad, you know? I love to enjoy myself, I love to be myself and as much as I can encourage him to be himself and get into his imagination and sing dad's music as crazy as possible, I'll be the best example."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Cannon proceeded to reveal Piglet as the winner. That meant Black Swan placed second.

The panel offered up their last round of guesses for the feather-covered singer: JoJo, Demi Lovato, Monica and Normani. Scherzinger, 42, and Rimes nailed it with their suggestion of JoJo.

The Masked Singer -- Black Swan -- JoJo Credit: Michael Becker/FOX; Michael Tran/Getty

"This freaked me out, so I said 'yes' to it," the "Leave (Get Out)" singer, 30, said of why she came on The Masked Singer.

Finally, the judges took their final stabs at Piglet's identity. Boy banders Brian Littrell and Nick Lachey and actor Jeremy Renner all came up as possibilities, but McCarthy's first impression guess of the 98 Degrees frontman — which Thicke and Rimes agreed with — ended up being correct.

The Masked Singer -- Piglet -- Nick Lachey Credit: Michael Becker/FOX; Paul Archuleta/Getty

"I had the best time going on this incredibly twisted, weird ride that is The Masked Singer," Lachey, 47, said.

Like Khalifa, the "What's Left of Me" singer and dad of three agreed to go on the show for his children.