The Masked Singer Season 5 Eliminates First Group B Contestant, Who Says 'Don't Feel Sorry for Me'

This post contains spoilers from Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer.

The Masked Singer celebrated St. Patrick's Day Wednesday night with the debut of Group B — but one contestant didn't get lucky and had to leave after their first performance.

Black Swan kicked off the evening with an energetic take on Heart's "Barracuda." In their clue package, Black Swan said, "I was caught up, hypnotized by a Hollywood deal I couldn't resist" and showed a swinging pocket watch with the number five, a chess piece and an "X" that judge Jenny McCarthy suspected represented The X Factor. "I have a feeling you could go all the way to the finals," McCarthy, 48, told Black Swan. The panel — rounded out by Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke — guessed Camila Cabello, Leona Lewis and Anya Taylor-Joy for the long-necked bird.

Grandpa Monster came out next. "I can't believe the troublemaking fool I was as a youngster. Always acting out to get all eyes on me," the furry senior citizen teased in their clue package, which additionally featured the number six, football plays, a 97 percent test score and a 6.2-ton kettlebell. The monster also admitted, "I'm still working on shaking my bad reputation." Then Grandpa Monster bopped to Lou Bega's "Mambo No. 5 (A Little Bit Of…)." The judges got athlete vibes from the oldster and suggested former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel and wrestler Mike "The Miz" Mizanin. However, Jeong, 50, thought Grandpa Monster might be Scott Disick because "he only dates ladies born after 1997." With that, Grandpa Monster dropped the mic and walked off stage.

Chameleon made their debut next and said in their clue package that they "put the tech in technicolor" — a skill they picked up from their dad. Then Chameleon rapped to "Ride Wit Me" by Nelly. "I would buy that album tomorrow with you singing," McCarthy remarked. NBA star Dwight Howard and LMFAO's Redfoo both came up as guesses, and Scherzinger, 42, thought the show might be pulling a fast one and put host Nick Cannon, who missed the start of season 5 due to testing positive for COVID-19, under the colorful costume.

Phoenix brought the fire with her version of "TiK ToK" by Kesha. She shared in her clue package that while she "graced the cover of many magazines" she's "actually hidden behind a mask for most of my life." The mythical bird also teased a brood of Phoenix children. "Phoenix is a good time," Scherzinger said. The panel thought Caitlyn Jenner, Jane Lynch, Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness or RuPaul could be behind the Phoenix mask.

Piglet closed out the episode with a sultry rendition of Dan + Shay's "Speechless." Their Bachelor-themed clue package included a question mark, a fortune cookie and Piglet — who only found out they were joining the show on four days' notice — declaring that "the world saw my heart break." The judges came up with Liam Hemsworth, Adam Lambert and Charlie Puth as guesses for the pink piggy.

When it came time for the panel and virtual audience to vote on their favorite performance, Phoenix landed at the bottom and had to take off their mask. Underneath the fiery costume: Olympic gold medalist and reality star Jenner.

"You can only work on the golf game for so long," Jenner, 71, teased of why she came on The Masked Singer, later adding, "Thank you for having me. I will be on the golf course tomorrow. Don't feel sorry for me."

McCarthy wondered what Jenner's famous kids would think of her appearing on the show. "They've always known dad's a little crazy, will try anything," Jenner said. "Life's short, you've got to enjoy."

