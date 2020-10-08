The singing competition narrowed its first batch of singers down to four on Wednesday night

One week after the first-ever Masked Singer contestant removed their costume without being voted off — to unveil Mickey Rourke under the Gremlin outfit — the competition returned with the Group A Playoffs Wednesday night.

Popcorn, Giraffe, Snow Owls and Sun battled for a spot in the Group A Finals and revealed more clues about themselves. After each celebrity performed, a clue-delivering drone brought the judges an additional item offering more guidance on the disguised star’s identity.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Host Nick Cannon also asked Snow Owls, The Masked Singer's first duet costume, a fan question about whether judge Ken Jeong had ever guessed either of them on the show. “I’m definitely not Björk and I’m not Honey Boo Boo,” the female Snow Owl said. The male Snow Owl added, “I’m not Fabio. I’m not Jag. I’ve never been on Jag.”

The pair also teased that while Jeong and his fellow panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke believed Snow Owls are a married couple, “a sister can sing a love song to her brother, right?”

Actor Joel McHale joined the panel this week as a guest judge and suggested that Popcorn could be Dionne Warwick, who already appeared on The Masked Singer last season as Mouse.

Sun ended the night with a rendition of Kesha’s “Praying,” which Scherzinger called “my favorite female vocal I’ve ever heard on this show.”

When it came time for the judges and virtual audience to vote for their favorite performance of the evening, Giraffe landed in the bottom after singing Kool & the Gang’s “Get Down On It.” The panelists made their final guesses as to who could be under the baroque-inspired costume, including Travis Barker, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Seth Green, Shia LaBeouf and Jason Priestley.

Image zoom Giraffe Michael Becker/FOX

Although McCarthy correctly predicted Rourke as Gremlin last week, neither she nor any of the other judges nailed Giraffe’s identity. When Giraffe took off his long neck, Brian Austin Green appeared underneath.

Image zoom Brian Austin Green Getty

“It’s been fun. It’s been a really good time,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor, 47, said of his experience on The Masked Singer. “I’ve loved messing with Ken. We’ve never met before, but you talk way too much.”

Keep scrolling for more clues from the Group A Playoffs.

Popcorn

Image zoom Popcorn Michael Becker/FOX

Song: “Falling” by Harry Styles

Clues: four cats; rainbow flag; The Corn and the Beautiful soap opera; 16 candles; hair crimper; Rubik’s cube; couldn’t eat or sleep as a kid; suffered from “severe anxiety”; “I wasn’t always a healthy treat.”; “Because of my voice, I survived.”; “I wanted to step far out of my comfort zone.”; “My favorite part so far is flirting with Nick.”

Drone clue: a planet — “The second rock from the sun may be far away but it should bring you closer to me.”

Giraffe

Image zoom Giraffe Michael Becker/FOX

Song: “Get Down On It” by Kool & the Gang

Clues: peaches; a Ferris wheel; season 2’s Fox (Wayne Brady); “I’ve survived and thrived in the animal kingdom by seeing the big picture and staying above the drama.”; “Recently, my whole world came crashing down. I’ve kept it mostly secret, but my life was transformed in the blink of an eye.”; “I had a terrifying episode that really scrambled my brain. I could barely walk or talk.”; “I’m a fighter and I defeated my invisible predator.”; “I’m at a crossroads in life, but the one thing that keeps me going is my herd.”

Judges’ guesses: Travis Barker, Shia LaBeouf, Scott Wolf

Drone clue: a domino with two fours — “That was a really important tile to me. But does it help you guys score my identity?”

RELATED VIDEO: Busta Rhymes Says The Masked Singer 'Went Above and Beyond' to Make Everything Comfortable and Fun

Snow Owls

Image zoom Snow Owls Michael Becker/FOX

Song: “Like I’m Gonna Lose You” by Meghan Trainor feat. John Legend

Clues: the letter D; a bouncy castle; a basketball with “DAL” written on it; anchor with the word management; “We’ve always had each other’s backs, like when I was going through a messy breakup and got swept up in an avalanche of emotions.; “I took his side and was his anchor, despite backlash from our community.”; “He was my knight in shining armor.”; “I had an opportunity fit for a queen that I was too scared to do.”; “But I said, ‘You can do it!’”

Drone clue: a witch hat — “We will tip our hats to whichever one of you figures out the clue.”

Sun

Image zoom Sun Michael Becker/FOX

Song: “Praying” by Kesha

Clues: gardening; a red rose; an hourglass with a spider crawling on it; a blue butterfly; “going into the woods to find harmony in nature.”; “It’s like every day is Halloween.”; “I missed out on a lot of my childhood growing up in a fractured home.”; “I love dirt in my toes, a young memory of mine in a land that slides.”; “I’ve become a whiz at cooking up tasty treats for likeminded and material girls.”; “I’m always looking on the bright side, burning ugly rumors out of my life.”

Drone clue: a Magic 8-ball — “Will this Magic 8-ball help you conjure up my identity? Outlook not so hot.”

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on Fox.