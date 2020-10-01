One undercover celebrity didn't wait to be eliminated to remove their disguise on Wednesday night's episode

The Masked Singer : Mickey Rourke Reveals His Identity as Gremlin Without Being Voted Out

The Masked Singer’s season of firsts continues.

Last week on the season 4 premiere, The Masked Singer introduced its first-ever duet costume with Snow Owls, who judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke thought could be anyone from Amy Grant and Vince Gill to Donny and Marie Osmond. On Wednesday night, Group B made its debut, with Baby Alien becoming the show’s first toddler costume and first character with a moving mouth.

Crocodile, Gremlin, Seahorse, Serpent and Whatchamacallit rounded out Group B and according to Scherzinger, the season 4 champ could be in this set of singers. “We might be looking at the winner of season 4 right now,” she said of Seahorse after the contestant sang Rihanna’s “Only Girl (In the World).”

After each disguised star gave their first performance, the judges made their first impression guesses in an attempt to win the Golden Ear trophy for the most correct predictions. Host Nick Cannon then asked all of the singers a question about their costumes in hopes of gathering some additional information about who might be underneath them.

Thicke and Scherzinger agreed that Crocodile, who performed Bon Jovi’s “It’s My Life,” could be a boy bander, possibly even McCarthy’s husband Donnie, from New Kids on the Block. Cannon believed he recognized Serpent’s voice after the snake gave what Scherzinger called “the most beautiful rendition” of “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” by The Proclaimers.

The night’s most shocking first came when — before the panelists and virtual audience had a chance to vote for their favorite performance — Gremlin decided to take off his mask.

Image zoom Gremlin Fox

"I want to take this off right now," he declared after performing “Stand by Me” by Ben E. King.

Cannon tried to stop him and the judges begged Gremlin to keep the mask on. “It's not that part of the show yet!” Cannon said.

But Gremlin couldn’t be tamed. He yanked off the fuzzy purple head to reveal Mickey Rourke.

Image zoom Mickey Rourke Ramey

"I was just in the neighborhood," the Oscar-nominated actor, 68, joked of why he wanted to appear on The Masked Singer. "I liked the show. I watched like four episodes and they asked me, 'Would you be interested?' "

Since Gremlin self-eliminated, the other five competitors will get to stick around for another week. Keep scrolling for more details on Group B's Masked Singer debut.

Crocodile

Image zoom Crocodile Michael Becker/FOX.

Song: “It’s My Life” by Bon Jovi

Clues: an Italy flag; a pineapple; a fish; a hotel; Las Vegas; "a natural selection"; "I'm happiest in water."; "Ever since I was a kid, growing up in Hollywood surrounded by heartache and instability, I was forced to develop a thick skin."; “I’m a warm, sensitive creature who just wants to be loved back.”; "I can't wait to share my hidden talent as I make a wicked big splash."

Judges’ guesses: Jon Hamm, Nick Lachey, Donnie Wahlberg

What made you come on stage as a giant pink crocodile? "I’ve had to have tough skin my whole life to survive because I'm really sensitive on the inside and being anonymous gives me the opportunity to share my true self to the world."

Baby Alien

Image zoom Baby Alien Michael Becker/FOX.

Song: “Faith” by George Michael

Clues: Ferris Bueller's Day Off; a parade; karate; the Liberty Bell; a vampire stake; red roses; "It's time for my rebirth."; "I've been stuck in second gear for a while."; "When I was the cream of the crop circle, I was in the theater every week, even beamed onto the Tony Award stage."; "Before long I became a second thought."

Why did you come here today? “I come to planet earth and share hidden talent. A big fan of Pussycat Doll. Also big fan Jenny McCarthy. Had your poster on wall as teenager.”

Seahorse

Image zoom Seahorse Michael Becker/FOX.

Song: “Only Girl (In the World)” by Rihanna

Clues: OK Coral; a tea party; a hog with warts; two poodle dogs; a rainbow frog stuffed animal; dolphins; Emotion Ocean; "All my life I felt trapped by my insecurities and shyness, too scared to release the fire burning inside."; "You may call me melodramatic, but at times I felt lost on this road."; "I get the chance to stop playing tug-of-war with myself and finally expose the dauntless diva within."

How is it being the Seahorse? "It's so fun to just have this alter-ego, honestly and something about putting a mask on and just get to let it shine."

RELATED VIDEO: Busta Rhymes Says Masked Singer 'Went Above and Beyond' to Make Everything Comfortable and Fun

Whatchamacallit

Image zoom Whatchamacallit Michael Becker/FOX.

Song: “I Wish” by Skee-Lo

Clues: Candyland; a black panther; a rainbow; Jell-O; orange slices; a clock with season 3’s Bear, a piece of shrimp, a record player, a triangle, a pair of pants, and the numbers 2, 7, 8, 12, 61 and 4.0; "People think I'm a shy guy especially because I've let others absorb my spotlight."; "I can dance with the stars, serve candy bars, buzz with the bees and swing for the keys."; "Hair today, gone tomorrow."

What made you choose this crazy costume? "Because I love the name Whatchamacallit because I can be whoever I want to be inside this and to me that’s my true self to present to the world."

Serpent

Image zoom Serpent Michael Becker/FOX.

Song: “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)" by The Proclaimers

Clues: How to Dig Yourself Out of Debt book; How to Be a Good Serpent book; map of the Caribbean; Serpent Sr.; Musicology and Medicine sections of the library; "a trouble-making sneakling"; "I was slithering furiously down a path towards destruction but my pops saved me."; "Lighting a fire inside me to aspire to new heights."; "I didn’t want to cause pain but heal pain."

How are you feeling? “It’s so surreal to be on this stage as a serpent. Music has the power to heal the world and I love to be able to share this gift with you.”

Gremlin

Image zoom Gremlin Michael Becker/FOX.

Song: “Stand by Me” by Ben E. King

Clues: fighting a shark; ironing a shirt; a fly; a bottle of champagne with 41 proof; Fast and Friendly Dating Service; #6219; "Despite my checkered history I can actually be quite charming, a true romantic."; "I adore all animals, long spins on the beach and bashing worthy opponents with foreign objects for maximum impact."; "I also love to cook."

What did it truly mean for you to be here performing that song? "It meant a lot because this song was sung by one of my best friends ever. His name was Willy DeVille. Willy passed away years ago and I've missed him for a long, long time."