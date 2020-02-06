The Masked Singer Season 3: The Llama Gets Eliminated — and Is Revealed to Be Drew Carey!

"I had a blast," ousted contestant Drew Carey said of his short-lived time on the Fox singing competition Wednesday night

By Dana Rose Falcone
February 05, 2020 09:19 PM

We got a double helping of The Masked Singer this week.

After season 3 premiered following the Super Bowl on Sunday and unmasked its first ousted celeb, which turned out to be Lil Wayne underneath a robot costume, the show slid into its regular time slot on Wednesday night.

Group A’s remaining five contestants — Llama, White Tiger, Miss Monster, Kangaroo and Turtle — took the stage again as they make their way down to three singers who will move on to the finals. Panelists Jenny McCarthyKen JeongNicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke continued to guess which stars might be under the intricate disguises, and actor Jason Biggs joined them as a guest judge.

Panelists (from left) Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Jason Biggs and Nicole Scherzinger.
Greg Gayne/ FOX

After each performance, host Nick Cannon asked each masked competitor which superlative they would receive in the Masked Academy.

At the end of the night, the studio audience voted on their favorite performance, leaving the singer in last place to get unmasked. The Llama found himself in the bottom spot after singing “It’s Not Unusual.” Right before Llama removed his mask, the panelists suggested Adam Carolla, Kelsey Grammer, Johnny Knoxville or Woody Harrelson might be under the four-legged getup, so they were shocked when Drew Carey appeared.

Drew Carey
Lisette M. Azar/CBS

“I love you to death,” Jeong told the actor-comedian once he revealed his identity. Biggs added that he’s admired the Price Is Right host for a “very, very, very long time.”

As for why Carey, 61, did the show, he explained, “The show looked like a lot of fun and I like having a goof and a lot of laughs, that’s why. This is a great show, man. I had a blast.”

Read on for a breakdown of Wednesday night’s performances.

Llama

Llama
Greg Gayne/ FOX

Clues: a conga line; playing the accordion on stage; an audience member crushing a water bottle; “I want to keep the laughs rolling in.”; “My strategy is to approach this competition the same way I approached my career: For a while, I was spinning my wheels, but then I started to envision my success and to think on my feet.”; “I’ll be the greatest of all time.”
Song: “It’s Not Unusual” by Tom Jones
Panelists’ guesses: Zach Galifianakis, Woody Harrelson, Johnny Knoxville, Joel McHale
Most likely to …: “I was voted most likely to be near firing cannons.”

Miss Monster

Miss Monster
Greg Gayne/ FOX

Clues: a butterfly sketch; a queen chess piece; chalk; the initials BK; drawing Monster “like one of your french monsters”; “Now I can just focus on being an artist.”; “You’ve got to stand up for yourself in this dance.”; “People say, ‘Miss Monster, Miss Monster, you can’t do it all.’ But why not try?”; “I’m like Mr. Monster, capable of anything and full of love.”
Song: “Fancy” by Bobby Gentry
Panelists’ guesses: Celine Dion, Priscilla Presley, Mary Wilson
Most likely to …: “I was most likely to be in the presence of royalty.”

White Tiger

White Tiger
Greg Gayne/ FOX

Clues: playing a boombox in a library; a poster of a skiing cow; a Wild World of Cats book; a long green wig; colorful feathered boas; “I had no idea how much work would go into taking a stage like this.”; “My motto is work hard, play harder.”; “I’m no stranger to celebrating.”; “I love a good block party.”; “This may sound kind of crazy but dancing heals my body after taking a beating.”; “I’m putting in the time to hone this new craft to put the mask in masked.”; “I’m ready to cut a rug on that stage tonight and tear it up.”
Song: “Good Vibrations” by Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch
Panelists’ guesses:  Rob Gronkowski, Charles Haley, Hulk Hogan
Most likely to …: “I was voted most likely to go to the mat for a friend and I did, literally.”

Kangaroo

Kangaroo
Greg Gayne/ FOX

Clues: playing basketball on kangaroo kourt; makeup; basketball players wearing No. 23; a player with “Deejay” on the back of his jersey; “Recently it seems like I’m watching my life from the sidelines.”; “I know I just need to have courage and get back in the game.”;  “I’m owning this underdog story and I’m not pulling any punches.”; “I’ve got to be a role model for my little roo.”
Song: “You Know I’m No Good” by Amy Winehouse
Panelists’ guesses: Tatyana Ali, Candace Parker, Gabrielle Union
Most likely to …: “I was voted most likely to appear on a list with Seal and Mike Tyson and I might’ve been.”

Turtle

Turtle
Greg Gayne/ FOX

Clues: a can of pop; a Chicago bears jersey; eating in a cafeteria; a menu of seafood du jour — Dover sole, slow-cooked beets and ginger snaps; a “Midterm today!” sign; pulling a fire alarm; writing “Don’t rave ever at my school” on a chalkboard; “Being here feels like such an opportunity to break out of my shell.”; “People have always expected me to act a certain way.”; dropping tray; “You can punish me all you like for being myself.”; “If I want to sing a love song, I’m going to sing a love song.”
Song: “Say You Won’t Let Go” by James Arthur
Panelists’ guesses: Billie Joe Armstrong, Zac Efron, AJ McLean, Darius Rucker
Most likely to …: “I was voted most likely to hunt for booty and I have. Often.”

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on Fox.

