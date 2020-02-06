We got a double helping of The Masked Singer this week.

After season 3 premiered following the Super Bowl on Sunday and unmasked its first ousted celeb, which turned out to be Lil Wayne underneath a robot costume, the show slid into its regular time slot on Wednesday night.

Group A’s remaining five contestants — Llama, White Tiger, Miss Monster, Kangaroo and Turtle — took the stage again as they make their way down to three singers who will move on to the finals. Panelists Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke continued to guess which stars might be under the intricate disguises, and actor Jason Biggs joined them as a guest judge.

Image zoom Panelists (from left) Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Jason Biggs and Nicole Scherzinger. Greg Gayne/ FOX

After each performance, host Nick Cannon asked each masked competitor which superlative they would receive in the Masked Academy.

At the end of the night, the studio audience voted on their favorite performance, leaving the singer in last place to get unmasked. The Llama found himself in the bottom spot after singing “It’s Not Unusual.” Right before Llama removed his mask, the panelists suggested Adam Carolla, Kelsey Grammer, Johnny Knoxville or Woody Harrelson might be under the four-legged getup, so they were shocked when Drew Carey appeared.

Image zoom Drew Carey Lisette M. Azar/CBS

“I love you to death,” Jeong told the actor-comedian once he revealed his identity. Biggs added that he’s admired the Price Is Right host for a “very, very, very long time.”

As for why Carey, 61, did the show, he explained, “The show looked like a lot of fun and I like having a goof and a lot of laughs, that’s why. This is a great show, man. I had a blast.”

Read on for a breakdown of Wednesday night’s performances.

Llama