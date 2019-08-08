The Masked Singer: Everything to Know About Season 2, Including the New Characters

The Masked Singer will be back for season 2 this fall, and PEOPLE has all the details of what to expect.

Fox’s hit singing competition series — which has its celebrity participants hide their identities by wearing lavish, head-to-toe costumes — will once again leave America guessing, with a premiere set for Sept. 25.

Here’s everything to know about the new season.

There will be more contestants this time around

Season 1 of The Masked Singer saw 12 stars compete. T-Pain, dressed as the monster, took home the winning title in season 1, beating out the bee (Gladys Knight) and the peacock (Donny Osmond).

But for the second season, 16 stars have signed up, meaning the competition will be even steeper.

The host and judges are the same

Image zoom Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger in The Masked Singer Michael Becker / FOX

While a whole new set of celebrities will be competing on season 2, The Masked Singer will still see some familiar faces.

Host Nick Cannon will be back again, as will judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger.

The new character costumes are as detailed as ever

Not all 16 of the character costumes have been released yet, but the ones that have live up to season 1’s over-the-top looks.

Like before, they include an eclectic mix of animals, insects, and mythical creatures.

“There’s a lot more variety this year. It’s visually inspiring,” costume designer Marina Toybina told Entertainment Weekly. “We want them to be more playful on stage, like a little party. These are enriched in detail. They’re walkable art.”

So far, the costumes that have been released are:

The Butterfly

The Eagle

Image zoom The Eagle Fox/YouTube

The Egg

The Flamingo

The Fox

Image zoom The Fox Fox/YouTube

The Leopard

The Panda

The Skeleton

There’s also The Rottweiler, though no photo has been released yet. Still, Cannon told Extra, “People are going to love the Rottweiler.”

Fans won’t have to wait long for season 3

The Masked Singer has already been renewed for a third season as of this past May. It will premiere on Feb. 2, 2020, immediately following the Super Bowl.

Following the season 3 premiere, the show will move to Wednesdays, when it will regularly air from 8 to 9 p.m. ET.

Since its premiere in early January, The Masked Singer has shot to the top of the ratings list, quickly becoming Fox’s most-watched unscripted series.

The Masked Singer season 2 premieres on Sept. 25 with a two-hour event, starting at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.