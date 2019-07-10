The Masked Singer Shares New Teasers (and Costumes!) for Season 2 — Here's When It Premieres

Time to mark your calendar for Sept. 25!

That is the official date for the premiere of the much-anticipated second season of The Masked Singer. The premiere will feature a two-hour episode with 16 contestants facing off in the mysterious competition.

Presented for the second time by host Nick Cannon, the show will see each celebrity participant dressed from head to toe in all-new costumes, as seen in two new teaser videos for the upcoming season.

Some of the outfits and masks seen in the promo include a flamingo, a leopard, a fox, a skeleton — and even an egg.

“I don’t know who I am,” judge Ken Jeong jokes in one promo clip.

Fox announced the show’s renewal for a second act in late January following the success of its inaugural season, where Cannon, 38, and Jeong, 49, were joined by judges Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger.

The Masked Singer features celebrity contestants singing and dancing in head-to-toe costumes that completely conceal their identities. The mystery stars compete two at a time, with the audience and a judging panel voting on who the winner of each match-up is.

T-Pain — dressed as the monster — took home the title in season 1 of the hit competition series, beating out the bee (Gladys Knight) and peacock (Donny Osmond) for the coveted title.

The show has already been renewed for a third season as of this past May. It will premiere on Feb. 2, 2020, immediately following the Super Bowl.

Following the season 3 premiere, the show will move to Wednesdays, when it will regularly air from 8 to 9 p.m. EST.

Since its premiere in early January, The Masked Singer has shot to the top of the ratings list, quickly becoming the network’s most-watched unscripted series.

The Masked Singer season 2 premieres on Sept. 25 with a two-hour event, starting at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.