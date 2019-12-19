As panelist Jenny McCarthy said at the start of Wednesday night’s Masked Singer season 2 finale, “The time has come.” Following a one-hour recap of the journey to the last episode, the remaining three disguised contestants — Flamingo, Fox and Rottweiler — took the stage for the last time and used their clue packages to reflect on their path to the finale. And at the end of the night, win or lose, each participant got unmasked.

Fox kicked off the finale by incorporating an original rap into a cover of Otis Redding’s “Try a Little Tenderness.” Host Nick Cannon called the Fox’s performance “the greatest musical performance in television history” and the judges’ kind words brought out emotion in the Fox.

“I didn’t know until right now exactly how much winning this would mean,” Fox said. “This is all I’ve done my whole life and I’ve been able to be blessed a lot to make a lot of people happy but I haven’t always been happy myself. It’s taken me all this time to find my joy again wearing a mask and having no preconceived notions from anyone about what I can do.”

Panelist Robin Thicke suspected comedian Wayne Brady was under the Fox costume, while Ken Jeong and McCarthy guessed actor, singer and Beat Shazam host Jamie Foxx.

Next up, Flamingo took the stage with a performance of “Proud Mary” by Tina Turner. Afterward, she gushed about how transformative her experience on The Masked Singer has been.

“I never thought I’d be so emotional about this,” Flamingo said. “I was told I would never amount to anything. And even though I’ve doubted myself, I’m determined. I’m hard working. I have truly had the time of my life. I just want to say thank you, thank you, thank you.”

McCarthy, 47, stuck with her previous guess of The Real co-host and Cheetah Girls star Adrienne Bailon, and Nicole Scherzinger agreed. Even Thicke jumped from his earlier hypothesis of Fantasia Barrino to Bailon. But Jeong insisted singer Fergie was under the Flamingo.

Rottweiler closed out the night with his take on “Alive” by Sia. “I’m often my own worst enemy,” Rottweiler said. “Like most of us, I’m finding my true voice.”

Scherzinger, 41, stuck with her suspicion of Glee alum Darren Criss, while Jeong, 50, tossed out actor Dave Franco and McCarthy went with singer Jason Mraz.

Once all three costumed singers wrapped up, the studio audience and the panelists voted on their favorite performance of the night. Then Cannon, 39, announced where each singer landed and proceeded to unmask them one by one.

Flamingo was the first contestant to take their mask off after winning third place. Underneath the feathery pink suit: Bailon, who most of the judges came to suspect by the end.

“This has been life-changing,” Bailon, 36, said after being unmasked. “I never thought that I would love performing again. This has just been so crazy. I can’t thank you guys enough. It’s been the best thing I’ve ever done.”

Cannon continued to reveal Fox as the winner, leaving Rottweiler in second place. When Rottweiler removed their disguise, American Idol vet Chris Daughtry was exposed.

“I wanted to do something fun,” the father of two, 39, explained of why he joined the show. “I wanted to challenge myself. [I] saw last year T-Pain won, I was like, aw, I just want to do this. It looks like so much fun. I had no idea how challenging it was going to be. And my kids have no idea I’m doing this so I’m so pumped for them to see this.”

The most highly-anticipated moment of the evening came when it was Fox’s turn to unveil his identity. And like many of the panelists hypostasized, the Fox turned out to be Brady.

“I wanted to tell you so much,” the host, actor and Broadway star, 47, told Cannon after being the last celebrity revealed.

“This has been the coolest, most amazing, most touching, most challenging weirdest, this is the weirdest — and I host Let’s Make a Deal,” said Brady, who denied earlier in the season to PEOPLE that he was Thingamajig. “But really, I’m going to take this with me forever.”

The Masked Singer will return to Fox after the Super Bowl in February. A commercial break during Wednesday’s finale teased four of the season 3 disguises: a Beverly Hills resident dressed as a mouse, a country star disguised as a robot, a celebrity underneath a banana outfit, and a female version of Monster from season 1.