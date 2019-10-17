When half of the remaining contestants took the stage on Wednesday’s episode of The Masked Singer, one came back from a costume malfunction and another caused judge Jenny McCarthy to confess, “I think you broke my botox.”

Butterfly actually nearly broke her disguise when it sparked during her dress rehearsal after she got electrocuted by the platform. But luckily things went off without a hitch for her rendition of “Livin’ On a Prayer” and all she needed was her smooth voice to electrify the crowd.

The singing competition ditched the faceoffs for week four when Flamingo, Leopard, Black Widow, Skelton, Thingamajig and Butterfly gave their second performances of the season.

Host Nick Cannon asked the performers for an additional clue after they sang and ultimately the studio audience voted for its favorite singer of the night.

The competitor with the least amount of votes got unmasked, and this week that unlucky contestant was Skeleton, who turned out to be David Letterman‘s former musical director and sidekick for the Late Show and Blues Brothers co-creator Paul Shaffer.

Paul Shaffer

“It gave me a chance to try songs that I never would’ve thought I could pull off in real life,” Shaffer, 69, said after getting unmasked. “And then you say, ‘Hey, I’ll give it a shot. Nobody can see me anyway.'”

Shaffer joins TV and radio personality Dr. Drew Pinsky (Eagle), fighter Laila Ali (Panda), Olympic ice skater Johnny Weir (Egg) and videogame streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins (Ice Cream) in season 2’s pool of eliminated stars.

Keep reading for the new clues from Wednesday’s episode and to learn who judges Ken Jeong, McCarthy, 46, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke think the other contestants might be underneath their masks.



FLAMINGO

Clues: Los Angeles exit; an apple; a gas station; a photoshoot; “Being here has been so dope. It reminds of when I first started out and went from hoodrat to Hollywood triple threat.”; “I was discovered by a powerful wizard who plucked my off of my stoop and led me into a dream.”; “After years of highs and lows, it’s been a while since I felt that same passion.”

Song: “Footloose” by Kenny Loggins

Judges’ guesses: Adrienne Bailon, Ally Brooke, Kandi Burruss

Additional clue: “When I was a kid, I wanted to be a doctor. I even attended a medical training school.”

LEOPARD

Clues: 1963; being dropped off at a door as a baby in a basket; newspapers; “After all my years at the top, it was humbling to nearly lose my mask in the smackdown. It made me more determined than ever to prove I’m still primetime champion.”; “I wasn’t born a winner, I wasn’t even always wanted.”; “I have lived my life in color.”; “I always tell my cubs that no matter what the world labels you, it’s never too late to flip the script.”

Song: “Stitches” by Shawn Mendes

Judges’ guesses: Billy Porter, RuPaul, Neil Patrick Harris

Additional clue: “What some of you may not know is I once served fast food.”



BLACK WIDOW

Clues: knitting; a peach; a framed record; “I’ve got to embody a squeaky clean image.”; “I never felt like I fit the part.”; “While I’ve had an amazing career that’s taken on all different shapes, I’ve been waiting for a moment like this where I don’t have to pretend.”; “My voice and my badonkadonk.”

Song: “Before He Cheats” by Carrie Underwood

Judges’ guesses: Christina Aguilera, Tatyana Ali, Raven Symone

Additional clue: “I never went to prom but I pretended to.”

SKELETON

Clues: puppets; “My first shot at being a headliner.”; “You see amigos, my life has been pretty great, but sometimes it feels like joint custody and I’m the deadbeat dad who only gets the kids on the weekend.”; “The long and short of it is ever since childhood, I felt overshadowed.”

Song: “Are You Gonna Be My Girl” by Jet

Judges’ guesses: Paul Shaffer, Martin Short, Teller

Additional clue: “I was once inducted into the National Black Sports and Entertainment Hall of Fame.”



THINGAMAJIG

Clues: three female dolls; a tea party; an American flag; “Don’t run with bulls.”; “Singing has actually always been my first love.”; “Thingamajig’s real magic comes from within.”; “I’ve always worn my heart on my sleeve.”; “I just want to show the world I’m just as warm and fuzzy on the inside as I am on the outside.”

Song: “Rainbow” by Kacey Musgraves

Judges’ guesses: LeBron James, Montell Jordan, Dwight Howard, Dennis Rodman

Additional clue: “My darkest moment was when I went to rehab.”

BUTTERFLY

Clues: Big Ben and London; a headline reading “Please stop showing me memories of my ex”; hands holding with the message “You are not alone”; “At the height of my career I had everyone saying my name.”; “When I tried to spread my wings I lost flight.”; “Everyone had something to say and it always got back to me. It led to a breakup, breakdown and hibernation.”

Song: “Livin’ On a Prayer” by Bon Jovi

Judges’ guesses: Mel B, Fantasia Barrino, Leona Lewis, Twiggy

Additional clue: “I was good in school but a rebel outside of school. And I even rebelled and I got a butterfly tattoo.”

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on Fox.