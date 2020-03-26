The Masked Singer Solidifies Its Super 9 as T-Rex Goes Extinct and Gets Revealed

Image zoom Michael Becker / FOX

The remaining four Group C contestants brought their A-game in an attempt to ensure a spot in the Masked Singer‘s Super Nine.

Wednesday’s episode saw the four remaining disguised stars — Astronaut, Night Angel, Rhino and T-Rex — kick off the night with a group performance of Jennifer Lopez‘s “Let’s Get Loud.”

“That was one of the weirdest things I’ve ever seen,” admitted guest judge and LEGO Masters host Will Arnett.

Then the singers took the stage individually for the Group C Playoffs after their clue packages shared hints from a close friend or family member. For their final clue, each singer offered up a LEGO-themed clue to one of the judges in honor of Arnett joining Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke on the panel this week.

McCarthy asserted that Night Angel will “win the whole competition” and she just might be right. Night Angel moved onto the Super Nine after the judges and studio audience voted on their favorite performances of the evening. Unfortunately, T-Rex — who sang “Jai Ho! (You Are My Destiny)” by A.R. Rahman and Scherzinger’s group The Pussycat Dolls — turned into a fossil in the Masked Singer graveyard of eliminated contestants when she ended up as voters’ least favorite performance.

Moments before T-Rex removed her sharp teeth, McCarthy, Scherzinger and Thicke all correctly agreed that Dance Moms alum JoJo Siwa was underneath the prehistoric outfit.

“I actually paused my tour to do this,” the singer, actress and YouTube star, 16, said. “I was like, ‘Pause, I want to do this!’ “

With her LEGO clue, Siwa told Arnett that they were connected through his movie LEGO Batman. She explained after being unmasked, “I was at the world premiere of the Lego Batman movie and I was wearing my poodle shoes. It’s very subtle.”

Scherzinger then joined Siwa for her final performance of “Jai Ho.”

Read on for a breakdown of how the Group C Championships played out.

Night Angel

Clues: an off-the-hook telephone; an astronomy quiz; “I’ve been doing this since I was a teen.”; From her high school friend: “Night Angel always had to juggle school with chasing her dream.”; “Our graduation conflicted with a huge career opportunity for her, but she refused to miss that day she’d worked so hard for.”; “She’s always stayed true to herself despite the fame that’s come her way.”

Song: “Shout!” by The Isley Brothers

Panelists’ guesses: Mayim Bialik, Toni Braxton, Taraji P. Henson, Janet Jackson

LEGO clue: a Good Times sign for McCarthy — “Jenny, I said your name because I’ve heard you say my name often on your show.”

Astronaut

Clues: a pair of dice both showing 5s; a bridge; a coffee mug; “I’m only human.”; From his “bro-pilot”: “He knows how to lead a crew.”; “One time in front of thousands of people, he took a huge nosedive and fell flat on his face. Anyone else would’ve said bye, bye, bye, but not Astro. He got right back up.”

Song: “Shape of You” by Ed Sheeran

Panelists’ guesses: JC Chasez, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Eddie Vedder

LEGO clue: a mall for Scherzinger — “So remember when we were both together to celebrate a huge birthday?”

T-Rex

Clues: an airplane; a boomerang; lips; army tank toys; From her coach: “I’ve never met anyone so meticulous, especially at her age.”; “Even though she’s young, she’s got fans of all ages.”; “She subscribes to the idea that there is no off day.”

Song: “Jai Ho! (You Are My Destiny)” by A.R. Rahman and The Pussycat Dolls

Panelists’ guesses: Honey Boo Boo, Gabby Douglas, Jojo Siwa

LEGO clue: a poodle for Arnett — “Because LEGO Batman is how we are connected.”

Rhino

Clues: Missouri; three quarters; “Despite rising to the top of my field, I’ve struggled with constant criticism.”; From his college roommate: “We both had never surfed before but wanted to try it out.”; “The babes just couldn’t resist his sick moves.”; “When he wants to accomplish something, he’ll out-work anyone.”; “He’s a total softie who wears his heart on his sleeve.”

Song: “Tracks of my Tears” by Smokey Robinson and The Miracles

Panelists’s guesses: Will Arnett, Will Ferrell, David Hasselhoff

LEGO clue: 1,000 to Thicke — “Robin, we think alike. You and I are on the same track, literally.”

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on Fox.