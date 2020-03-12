The Masked Singer Reveals Its Most Shocking Celebrity Yet as Bear Gets Sent Home

Last but not least, Group C!

The final six costumed celebrities graced the Masked Singer stage for the first time on Wednesday night and viewers got to meet Astronaut, Bear, Night Angel, Rhino, Swan and T-Rex. Host Nick Cannon revealed that between the group, they have one Guinness World Record, two New York Times bestsellers and 36 gold records. The dino made the show’s most energetic entrance, bopping around the stage as Kesha’s “Dinosaur” blared, and Astronaut brought judge Nicole Scherzinger to tears with his version of Lauren Daigle’s “You Say.”

RELATED: The Masked Singer: Who’s Been Revealed So Far?

After each performance and clue package, panelists Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Scherzinger and Robin Thicke made their initial guesses and host Cannon asked the contestants about their costume choices.

Unfortunately for Bear, her first performance was also her last because the studio audience and judges’ vote named her rendition of “Baby Got Back” the night’s least liked performance. That meant Bear had to relinquish its furry pink costume. Cannon helped Bear wiggle out of the mask, revealing Sarah Palin underneath.

Image zoom Bear

“Well, the bear is part of my nickname growing up and the whole mama bear thing and they’re in Alaska,” the former vice presidential candidate, 56, said of why she picked her costume.

The former Alaska governor pointed out that she changed the lyrics of the Sir Mix-a-Lot hit to “exploit men.”

“This is the weirdest thing I’ve ever done, that’s for sure,” Palin said. “But it’s all about fun. It’s unity. This is all good. This is something that our country needs right now too.”

Image zoom Sarah Palin Noel Vasquez/Getty

Palin joins Tom Bergeron (Taco), Dionne Warwick (Mouse), Tony Hawk (Elephant), Chaka Khan (Miss Monster), Drew Carey (Llama) and Lil Wayne (Robot) in season 3’s pool of eliminated contestants.

Keep scrolling for your intro to the Group C singers.

Bear

Image zoom Bear

Clues: Home Sweet Home doormat; a bowl of French fries; a hand of three kings and two aces (a full house); a calendar with “Live” written on Saturday night; a radio; ice skates; “I have been both hunter and hunted.”; After years of hearing all the phony bologna, I’m sick of everyone not knowing who I really am.”; “This mama bear is coming out of hibernation.”; “It’s all been to protect my cubs.”; “I found the courage to come out of my cave stop hiding and face the world head on.”

Song: “Baby Got Back” by Sir Mix-a-Lot

Panelists’ guesses: Candace Cameron Bure, Tina Fey, Tonya Harding, Britney Spears

How they feel under the mask: “To not really be able to see much of anything out of this is really nice. It’s like, it takes the sharp edges off the world. Everything looks a little bit softer, sweeter. I needed this. I love this.”

Rhino

Image zoom Rhino

Clues: butterflies; a blue wig; a motorcycle; a bicycle; tabloid covers; the Grand Ole Opry; a pitcher of beer; “While my exterior may look tough and callous, I’m really just a gentle giant.”; “As a young rhino, I was center stage, the toast of the town every week.”; “Being on top came with addiction when I suddenly wasn’t the best, I crashed and burned.”; “I pushed the people closest to me away.”; “I got the help I needed to get back on my ride.”; “a leap of faith”, “I’m ready to soar again.”

Song: “Have a Little Faith in Me” by John Hiatt

Panelists’ guesses: Jason Aldean, Tim McGraw, Tim Tebow

How they prepared for the show: “I went to my home gym turned the music up as loud as I could and just danced and danced until I found that inner kid in me that didn’t have a worry in the world.”

Astronaut

Image zoom Astronaut

Clues: a Hawaiian lei; a skeleton foot; a toolbox; a broom; “I always dreamt of flying high.”; “I’ve been hungry for a chance to explore new territories.”; “This voyage may be bumpy and I may be far from home but the idea of endless possibilities gets my heart throbbing.”; “Not a pitch-perfect landing but I’m here.”

Song: “You Say” by Lauren Daigle

Panelists’ guesses: Lance Bass, Zac Efron, Adam Devine, Josh Hutcherson

How they feel under the mask: “People say the sky’s the limit but when you’re an astronaut the sky is just the beginning. Even though I started at a young age I feel like I’m just getting started.”

RELATED VIDEO: Tony Hawk Reveals He Got to Wear His Skateboarding Helmet Under His Mask

Night Angel

Image zoom Night Angel

Clues: a motel; rooms 4, 5 and 6; a room key with the number 2; duck bills; grandmas; partying; “There’s something about the night that’s so deliciously mysterious.”; Like an angel, I felt deeply blessed my entire life.”; “Doors have always opened for me.”; “Fame has always brought me down like a landslide.”; “This positive attitude is my best magic trick.”; “I feel like this angel can’t be good all the time.”; “my prerogative”; “the boy is mine”; “a little bit dangerous and a little bit sweet, just like me”

Song: “You Give Love a Bad Name” by Bon Jovi

Panelists’ guesses: Lil Kim, Taylor Dayne, Monica

What she loves about being the Night Angel: “Well I really love the duality of the Night Angel. I just really like the fact that she can be so sweet and then sometimes she’s just like, bad.”

T-Rex

Image zoom T-Rex

Clues: a baby doll; a compass highlighting north and west; a letter U balloon; sandcastles; “I was discovered by another who plucked out of obscurity and into an extraordinary place called T-Rex island.”; “I was one of dozens of talented creatures pirouetting the land, all similar in looks, strength and skill.”; “a sisterhood of fun and friends”; “rumors of extinction that unless you were special, you were doomed”; a catastrophic event that changed my world forever”

Song: “So What” by Pink

Panelists’ guesses: Rebecca Black, Kourtney Kardashian, Maddie Ziegler

Why they chose their costume: “Because I love the feeling of being fierce and untamed.”

RELATED: The Masked Singer Announces 45-City Live Tour — Featuring Local Celebrities!

Swan

Image zoom Swan

Clues: a ballet bar; someone with a megaphone yelling at her; vampire fangs; glitter; a ghost; partying in the forest; “The swan is known for its fierceness, one of the only birds who flies despite the burden of the weight they carry across the universe.”; “I’ve played games, I’ve lived fame and I’ve seen shame.”; “You won’t know my name.”; “I’m someone and no one.”; “Now I’m euphoric, flush with fever.”

Song: “Fever” by Peggy Lee

Panelists’ guesses: Nina Dobrev, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Geller

Why they picked their costume: “Because they can fly at 60 miles per hour and I live my life in overdrive, so the only way to get things is to do them fast.”

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on Fox.